As testing referred patients for the coronavirus continues at Cobb County's Jim Miller Park, the MDJ emailed questions to Dr. Janet Memark, director of Cobb & Douglas Public Health, to learn more about the process. Here are her answers:
MDJ: At this point who is able to get a test, either at the Jim Miller Park drive-thru test site or otherwise?
Dr. Janet Memark: The purpose of these sites is to test our highest-risk individuals who are symptomatic, but who do not require medical care or hospitalization and fall into one of these prioritized groups:
- Health care workers and other first responders who are critical for caring for our nation during this epidemic, and who frequently interact with vulnerable populations.
- People working with and caring for vulnerable populations, such as long-term care facility staff.
- People living in congregate settings where the disease can spread rapidly.
Q: What is the process that someone has to go through to get a test?
A: An individual’s health care provider or a provider at a federally qualified health care center will determine if a test is needed. If so, the provider will refer the individuals through an online database. The Georgia of Department Health will then send us a list of the individuals that need to be tested in our district. We will call the people on the list to schedule an appointment.
Q: What are the steps that someone exhibiting moderate to severe symptoms should take?
A: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (e.g., fever, cough, shortness of breath) or have been directly exposed to a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, please isolate at home. You must remain under home isolation precautions until:
- You have had no fever for at least 72 hours (that is three full days of no fever without the use of medicine that reduces fevers) AND other symptoms have improved (for example, when your cough or shortness of breath have improved) AND at least seven days have passed since your symptoms first appeared.
- If your condition worsens, call your primary care doctor, an urgent care clinic, your local federally qualified health care center or in extreme cases, call 911. Please do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or health care facility.
Q: If someone who becomes sick lives with others who are not exhibiting symptoms, should those other family members vacate the home until the sick person is well again?
A: If sick, separate yourself from other people in your home, this is known as home isolation. You should stay in a specific “sick room” and away from other people and use a separate bathroom, if possible. Do not allow visitors who do not have an essential need to be in the home. Make sure that shared spaces in the home have good air flow (an air conditioner or an opened window, weather permitting).
Make sure to clean common areas frequently. Perform hand hygiene frequently. Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains 60 to 95% alcohol, covering all surfaces of your hands and rubbing them together until they feel dry.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
Q: How much closer are we this week compared to last week to having the number of test kits we need in Cobb County, and when do we expect to have all the tests needed?
A: We receive a different number of testing kits each day and test as many people as we can according to the number of tests available.
Q: How many tests were administered on the first day of testing at Jim Miller Park and how many are expected to be given by the end of the day today?
A: As I mentioned previously, we receive a different number testing kits each day, so we really don’t know how many tests will be performed on a day-to-day basis.
Q: When could we expect that, in Georgia, anyone who would like to be tested or is exhibiting even mild symptoms would be able to have a test administered?
A: Right now, not everyone needs to be tested for COVID-19. Keep in mind that most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. The availability of test kits is not the measure that we use to try to stop the transmission of disease. Because of the limitation of testing capabilities, we are suggesting that if you develop symptoms, you should conduct yourself like you have COVID-19. Isolate yourself and resume normal activities after you have had no fever for at least 72 hours (that is three full days of no fever without the use medicine that reduces fevers) AND other symptoms have improved (for example, when your cough or shortness of breath have improved) AND at least seven days have passed since your symptoms first appeared.
Q: At what point should people be calling their health care provider or 911, as it says on the Department of Public Health website?
If an individual develops emergency warning signs for COVID-19 they should get medical attention immediately. These warning signs include*:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to arouse
- Bluish lips or face
*This list is not all-inclusive. Please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that may be severe or concerning.
Q: At this point, we're noticing that people are being told that if they're exhibiting symptoms but haven't come into contact with someone with COVID-19, they don't need a test. If the virus can spread through the air or from touching a surface, why shouldn't the people who haven't come into direct contact with someone who has tested positive also be tested?
A: (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has guidance for who should be tested, but decisions about testing are currently at the discretion of individual clinicians. Right now, not everyone needs to be tested for COVID-19. Keep in mind that most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. The availability of test kits is not the measure that we use to try to stop the transmission of disease. Because of the limitation of testing capabilities, we are suggesting that if you develop symptoms, you should conduct yourself like you have COVID-19. Isolate yourself and resume normal activities after you have had no fever for at least 72 hours (that is three full days of no fever without the use medicine that reduces fevers) AND other symptoms have improved (for example, when your cough or shortness of breath have improved) AND at least seven days have passed since your symptoms first appeared.
Q: Are there any symptoms that always show up with COVID-19 that would help people tell more easily whether or not they have it?
A: The most common symptoms are fever, cough, shortness of breath, and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, and even death. The period within which the symptoms would appear is between 2-14 days.
Q: What else can you share with us about the testing process?
A: I want everyone to know that testing is not what is driving our decisions and recommendations at this point. We have evidence of community spread of COVID-19. We cannot wait for testing to be available to make life-saving decisions. There is NO VACCINE OR MEDICATION for COVID-19. The only weapon we have is social distancing. It is not a theory or pure recommendation. We are getting reports that people are eating in restaurants, going to parks and hanging out in bars. This is unacceptable and we ask that all of our citizens in Cobb County take this seriously and comply. I also want to mention that the state of Georgia has a new COVID-19 hotline for more information: 844-442-2681.
