With the infection rate of the coronavirus growing by the day, the MDJ emailed over the following questions concerning food safety to Dr. Janet Memark, health director at Cobb and Douglas Public Health. Here are her answers.
MDJ: When going to the grocery store, should you wear gloves?
Dr. Janet Memark: There is no report that the COVID-19 virus is transmitted through food. It is not recommended that you wear gloves to the grocery store. If a person wears gloves, then touches contaminated areas (with any type germs) and then touches their face, these germs are transmitted the same as with bare hands. You should simply wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water or use hand sanitizer with at least 65-70% alcohol. If you or your grocery store has disinfecting wipes, I think it is a good idea to wipe down the handle of your shopping cart because it is a high hand-contact area.
Q: On your way home from the grocery store, should you leave your shoes outside?
A: It is not an official recommendation, but since I am a health care worker, it has always been a practice of mine. Shoes do track in what they pick up in the environment, so we always leave ours in the garage.
Q: Can the virus live on your shoes? If so, what is the best way to disinfect them?
A: There are some reports that the coronavirus can live on surfaces for a few minutes to hours, but there hasn’t been a lot of information about transmission to humans through shoes. You are usually within the social distancing recommendations of 6 feet if you get it from someone. I think it is a good practice to leave dirty shoes outside your home. If you need to wear them, they can be disinfected with appropriate cleaning supplies just like other high-touch surfaces.
Q: When bringing groceries inside your home, can the virus live on the paper or plastic bags?
A: As I mentioned earlier, there are some reports that the coronavirus can live on surfaces for a few minutes to hours, but there is not information about transmission to humans through objects. Practice good hygiene and wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water or use hand sanitizer with at least 65-70% alcohol.
Q: When unloading enclosed food — cans of soup/cereal boxes/milk cartons, for instance, should those be disinfected before being put in the pantry/refrigerator? If so, what is the best way to disinfect?
A: Again, there are some reports that the coronavirus can live on surfaces for a few minutes to hours, but there is not information about transmission to humans through objects. Practice good hygiene and wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water or use hand sanitizer with at least 65-70% alcohol.
Q: Is there anything that should be done for non enclosed food from the grocery: apples or lettuce, for example?
A: Clean your hands first, then clean your food how you normally would. Continue to practice good hygiene as mentioned earlier.
Q: When ordering a pizza delivery, should you bring the pizza box into your kitchen? Should it be wiped down with Clorox disinfecting wipes or the like?
A: Do not wipe a pizza box with Clorox. Open the box, wash your hands with soap and water and serve your pizza.
Q: When ordering take out from a restaurant, how should the plastic bag be handled? How should the Styrofoam food containers be handled?
A: Open your boxes, wash your hands with soap and water, then serve your food how you normally would. The answer remains the same — there are some reports that the coronavirus can live on surfaces for a few minutes to hours, but there has not information about transmission to humans through objects. Continue to practice good hygiene and wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water or use hand sanitizer with at least 65-70% alcohol.
Q: Is it possible to get the virus from takeout food?
A: There have not been any reports of coronavirus transmission through food.
Q: Do you advise using a food delivery service such as DoorDash or Uber Eats? If so, are there precautions to take?
A: I do not have recommendations on the use of food delivery services. Our recommendation is that you should not congregate in bars or restaurants with greater than 10 people at this time.
Q: What other advice or tips for food safety do you advise?
A: I know I keep saying this over and over, but it is so important that everyone practice good hygiene and wash their hands for 20 seconds with soap and water or use hand sanitizer with at least 65-70% alcohol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.