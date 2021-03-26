Cobb School Superintendent Chris Ragsdale spoke with the MDJ this week, marking one year of educating students in a pandemic. During the hour-long interview, which has been edited for length and clarity, Ragsdale discussed the early days of the pandemic, federal relief, personal protective equipment, a probe by the district attorney’s office, politics and the coming sales tax referendum.
MDJ: I think it was March 11 (2020), CCSD confirmed its first positive case of COVID at Kincaid Elementary. The school, it was announced, would close for 14 days, after which the district anticipated being able to open again for all healthy students and staff. ... Not long after that, all CCSD schools closed and went to online only. What was going through your mind when you made that call a year ago to close the school campuses?
Chris Ragsdale: I think the biggest thing that I can say is: just the fear of the unknown. You know, we had never been through this. Any of us. Right? I mean, regardless of what you’re going through, you can generally find somebody that has been there in an organization, institutional knowledge. You can always go to somebody that’s been with the organization the longest, or for a very long time, and they can provide you some historical perspective on how this happened when we did it before. The pandemic, it just hit us literally out of nowhere. I mean, when we think about it, we had Thanksgiving, we had Christmas, just like we always had, and then there was some news bits and those kinds of things (like) hey, there’s this virus that’s going around in China. ... And then we all became experts on, well, did it happen in the wet market? Did it, you know — all of these kinds of things started being discussed. ...
And then we had the first positive case. And truly, it was, you just don’t know. You don’t know what’s next. And so when we closed school, made the decision, the last day of face-to-face was March the 13th, Friday, the 13th, a day I think that everybody will remember, (everyone) that’s in education, anyway. You know, when we made that decision, I actually said to my executive cabinet when we were meeting on that Friday, “I don’t think we’ll be back.” ...
It’s always easy to go back and, you know, hindsight is 2020. If we knew then what we know now, would we have done anything different back in March? I don’t know that we would have, because again, this was when the virus was first taking hold in our country and nobody knew anything about it. I think it’s safe to say that even the healthcare industry and the medical field — it wasn’t like, oh, okay, this is A, B, C and here’s what you do, and if that doesn’t work, then you go to X, Y, Z. There was no playbook for what we were encountering and what we were embarking on. I don’t think anybody could have predicted how this was going to impact our country as a whole but let alone public education.
Q: How long did it take for the district to obtain the necessary personal protective equipment for staff in schools, and today, is there anything that you continue to need that that you haven’t been able to procure?
A: It’s kind of like Zoom, you know? Who had ever heard of Zoom before the pandemic? I certainly had not and really didn’t ever think about needing a video teleconferencing utility, the way that we’ve become so accustomed to Zoom. Same thing for (personal protective equipment). Who would have ever thought that in public education, we would have been so focused on masks, how many do we need, hand sanitizer, the foggers that were used to sanitize an area, and the solutions that were used in those foggers? ...
Right now, I believe the number is, we have provided over 800,000 pieces of PPE to our students and team members. ... If you recall, I asked the board to set aside $15 million in the general fund budget for COVID-related expenditures. So we have been using those funds to purchase PPE and making sure that the schools have exactly what we need, what they need. And so I think we’re in relatively good shape where PPE is concerned, because, again, we’ve also got the CARES (Act) funds that have been provided. ... We’ve got schools, some of them are 80% to 90% face-to-face. But we’ve got other schools where it’s only 40 to 50% face-to-face. So the PPE certainly plays a role in us being able to offer that option of face-to-face, regardless of what that percentage of face-to-face students are within a school. But that’s also kind of speaking to how we cannot have a one-size-fits-all in our district, you know, with 113 schools, over 111,000 students and 18,000 employees. It’s a big organization, and we have to be able to make sure that we’re taking care of and providing a safe environment for all of the staff and the students.
Q: You mentioned the federal assistance. At this morning’s meeting of the Cobb legislative delegation, a representative from Congressman David Scott’s office said that Cobb County School District would receive more than $180 million dollars from the latest round of federal COVID relief. ... Do you have an idea of how you’d like to spend that going forward?
A: We don’t have every avenue identified for how that money will be spent. But a couple of things we do know: we have heard and been told that 20% of those funds have to be spent on learning loss. So that will certainly be part of that funding mechanism. I feel like in Cobb, that we’re in a much better position than many other districts across the country, to where we have the tools to be able to truly gauge where our students are, and where our students need to be. That’s going to be very important when we get back to a more normal school environment where we don’t have, you know, a 65 (to) 35, split of face-to-face versus virtual students. So it’s going to be very important for us to close whatever learning gap exists for each individual student.
That’s going to be the challenge for public education, especially those districts that do not have the ability to individualize that assessment of where each student is individually. Because if you have to just kind of fly by the seat of your pants, so to speak, there’s going to be some students that excel and there’s going to be some students that have a much larger learning gap that has to be provided for. In Cobb, we have the ability to assess where each individual student is. So our teachers are going to be in a much better position to gauge the students when they’re back in a normal school year — or more normal than it has been, I should say.
And so we feel very confident in our teachers. I always brag on our teachers, and this is no different — they have truly risen to the occasion and gone above and beyond each and every day. And I greatly appreciate what they have done. ... I truly think that a lot of people have come to a new understanding and realization of how difficult of a job teachers have on a normal day, let alone trying to be a teacher in the middle of a pandemic.
Going back to your question, it’s a lot of money and we’re going to identify the most efficient and effective means for expending those funds. And certainly, one of the biggest benefits is, there is a time limit, but it’s not like, you know, you get a grant in a single academic year and you use-it-or-lose-it kind of thing. So there can be a lot of focus and deliberate effort to make sure that we expend those funds in the most efficient and effective means possible. Now, I’ve also said that we’re coming up on budget season. And I’ve already said that, yes, we’re going to be looking at a raise for our team members. That being said, we are not utilizing any CARES Act funds for that raise, we will be providing whatever raise we can provide out of our general fund, and it will be sustainable. I have already had that conversation with our chief financial officer, Brad Johnson, to make sure whatever we can do, whatever we propose to do, it will be sustainable, and it will be from Cobb County School District’s local funds.
Q: Going back to the very first bit of federal pandemic relief that was passed in March of 2020, the CARES Act, I know that part of that went towards the district’s new online learning platform (Cobb Teaching and Learning System). I recall you saying that there were a few bumps in the road when all of the students first plugged in to CTLS. ... Some critics didn’t want you to use it at all; I remember them telling the county’s governing board that they shouldn’t direct their slice of CARES Act money toward CTLS. Now, after a year of operation, what’s your assessment of that system? How’s it gone?
A: Well, again, I think CTLS is what has put the Cobb County School District in a much better position. And I always say there’s two sides to this coin. I think it has been a tremendous benefit for our parents and students. And in that, I think, not just that it is the vehicle for us to provide online learning and a virtual environment for the students. But what it has allowed is a seamless transition for those students and teachers that have had to quarantine. For example, when a student has had to quarantine due to (contact) with a positive case, they stay with their same teacher, which meant that they were in the same place in the curriculum in the teaching and learning. So truly, except for being in the classroom or at home, that’s the only difference those students experienced. Much like with teachers if they had to quarantine. And we had entire grade levels that had to do 100% virtual during this process. So those teachers were able to teach remotely, and even when the entire grade level did not have to be quarantined and it was just the teacher, the teacher could still teach remotely to both his or her students in face-to-face, in the classroom, and those remote students as well.
Now, that’s one side of the coin. The flip side of the coin is, yes, we know that it made the teacher’s job much more complex and difficult doing this. My primary priority in the design of what virtual will look like for the 21-22 school year was that we have to eliminate teachers having to teach concurrent face-to-face and online students. ... It has been a benefit to students during the pandemic, but at the same time, we’re coming out of the pandemic. So that’s why we have said that next year’s virtual option is going to look different. ...
So let me go back to your original point of the first wave of CARES Act funds. That money, we received approximately $16 million dollars in that first wave and got direction that (we) probably need to utilize this to help balance (our) budget. Because we didn’t know what was going to happen with funding, we didn’t know what was going to happen with enrollment, and all of those kinds of things. So again, I greatly appreciate the commissioners voting to approve providing the school district with $8.1 million, because that money helped us to finalize that implementation, so that we could start school virtually 100%. ...
We did have some hurdles that we had to overcome. We quickly corrected those, scaled up and — and I will say, I believe the number was, out of the 25 largest school districts in the country ... it was at least 20 that started school 100% virtually. And you know, many districts had the same type of problems we had (such as) the scalability on infrastructure. We were able to quickly resolve those. I have to give a shout out to our technology department in our schools, because the school administration and their staff, along with technology, were able to distribute over 40,000 devices to those students that needed a device, because obviously, if you’re going to have online learning, you have to have a device to access the platform from home. And that has actually caused us to take a different approach to the one-to-one scenario (in which every student has their own laptop computer). So (we’re) looking ahead to the next SPLOST being able to help us fund ... devices to be able to move into that one-to-one scenario. Even if, like at the elementary level ... (students) don’t take the device home, being able to have that individual device at school that they can utilize when they’re in the classroom is a tremendous benefit, as we have seen during this virtual online option.
Q: There was an event that I attended, I think a week and a half or two weeks ago, where some district parents were handing out PPE to bus drivers. What PPE were bus drivers given by the district and have you been able to distribute PPE to most of the district’s drivers? Are you going to consider doing that with this new round of federal aid?
A: We actually provided our drivers with masks at the beginning of the pandemic, as we did with all of our team members. We actually purchased those ahead of time. Then we were also provided by (Georgia Emergency Management Agency) over 100,000 disposable masks, as well as hand sanitizer and those kinds of things. So yes, we have provided them. Now, one thing that we have modified is, as we have gone forward, is providing bus drivers with disposable masks for their riders — we did not have enough masks in the beginning to be able to do that. ...
I continue to get emails on both sides of it, and I understand that every decision that we have made during this pandemic, there are definitely two sides to every decision. And no decision is ever going to make everyone happy. And I understand that. But we have to make the decisions that we believe are in the best interest of the staff and student safety. And I think we have done that. Again, I can’t say enough about our partnership with Cobb-Douglas (Public) Health. You know, they’re the medical experts. We’re not. And we made sure and deliberately made the effort to make sure we were communicating with them, over communicating with them, to inform every decision that we’ve made regarding this pandemic.
Q: You recently announced that the district would cancel its contract with ProTek, the manufacturer of the UV light technology that was installed in elementary schools after one of those units malfunctioned. I think it was at Argyle Elementary. Will the district be 100% refunded for that expense?
A: Well, I can’t speak to the overall end result of that. ... That’s what we have requested when we canceled the contract. And, you know, it’s just an example of how we’re trying to do everything possible to make our classrooms a safer environment for our teachers and students. We have high standards. While the science was proven absolutely, that it was a benefit, the safety mechanism that failed at Argyle on that one day ... it was a very short amount of time, and only two of the lights in the schools were identified where those safety mechanisms failed. However ... it was important for us to make the decision moving forward that we (felt) comfortable with as the health and safety of our staff and students in those classrooms are always the top priority.
Q: On a related note, are there plans to purchase a different UV light manufacturer for classroom sterilization or maybe some other kind of sterilization process to replace ProTek?
A: At this point in time, we’re not looking to continue with UVC lighting. Now as far as the sanitization process, we still have the foggers that were provided by the state and those different chemical formulas, the solutions that are used in those. ... The challenge is, of course, manpower. To disinfect an entire school takes a large team, a large amount of time. So we are going to continue to do what we have been doing as far as the deliberate cleaning and sanitizing as is demanded, and we’ll continue going down that path.
Q: How’s the teacher vaccination process going?
A: It’s going good. ... The mass vaccination events, again, I just have to give kudos to Cobb-Douglas Board of Health, Dr. Janet Memark, (it’s) been a tremendous partnership. We were working on the plan before Christmas to get teachers vaccinated. ...
So obviously, we started last Friday, Saturday, we will conclude this Friday, Saturday. And then of course, 28 days later, we will have the second dose for all of those that received the first dose. So again, it’s going very, very smooth. Being able to use Jim R. Miller Park has just been a huge benefit. ... I’m appreciative of the governor ramping up the vaccine supply such that we could get educators vaccinated, because everybody realized how important it was to maintain schools being open.
Q: I keep hearing about people that are fearful of getting the vaccine. You know, some say they “don’t want to be guinea pigs.” Are you going to get the vaccine, and what can you say to allay that fear for people to get vaccinated?
A: The fear is certainly understandable. I mean, (going back to) your first question, talking about what was going through my mind a year ago, and it was the fear of the unknown — I think that has played into this vaccination. You know, there’s a lot of information out there. And granted, there are differences in the different vaccinations that are out there. I think there’s three different vaccinations out there now. So all of them are different. I think the Johnson & Johnson is the one that only has one dose, for example. It’s my understanding that all are beneficial. And then I’ll hit pause on that for one second, too, because one of the things that I was just adamant about is, when the vaccinations had already been out, and the process had already been started, I kept saying and asking, okay, are the quarantine protocols going to be modified for people that have been vaccinated, because if not, this vaccination effort is for naught in public education, because the challenge we have is, when you have to have a teacher or class or a bunch of students quarantine because of high risk contact, if that’s not going to be impacted by the vaccination, then we’re not going to be in a different situation after the staff has had access to the vaccine. So thankfully, the CDC did modify the guidance. ...
That being said, I have made the statement and continue to make it that (I) definitely encourage everybody to get the vaccine that feels comfortable with it. However, it’s a personal choice. I have not said whether or not I have gotten the vaccine, or would get the vaccine before we had access, because it’s just a personal choice. And I made that very clear that there will be no impact on employment, and it’s not going to be a requirement for you to be vaccinated, that it was (absolutely) your personal choice.
One of the concerns is, of course, still school-aged children. I believe that the ages 16 and above are the only ones that are approved, age-groupwise, to be able to access the vaccine. So you know, that played into our decision to make sure that we have full (virtual) option for next school year. Because without the vaccine being available for school-aged kids, there are some families with conditions that they feel that their students need to stay in the virtual environment. And so that played a huge role in our decision to make that early announcement that there would be a virtual option for next school year.
Q: You mentioned earlier 20% of the incoming federal assistance has to be spent on catching kids up because obviously, a number have fallen behind during the pandemic. Virtual learning isn’t for everybody. ... What’s the district’s plan for catching these students back up?
A: That’s going to be part of a presentation that we’ll be doing at the next board meeting, because we knew that the CARES Act funds were coming in, we also knew that 20% is going to have to be expended on learning loss. ... But just a preview: You know, it’s kind of a continuation of what we’ve already been doing. Because last year, we made some quick pivots, to make sure that we were offering the same summer reading programs, summer bridge programs, summer school, all of those kind of summer programs meant to catch kids up over that summer period. We switched those to virtual. So it will be somewhat of a continuation of what we’re already doing. ...
I’m 100% confident that our teachers have been engaged in high-level teaching and learning with our students as the rigorous standards demand. We know that we have students and we have teachers that have just thrived in the online environment. But we also know that we have students that are simply not wired that way, they are not geared to take advantage of and thrive in a virtual environment. They need that face-to-face interaction with their teacher in the classroom each and every day. So we got to determine pretty quickly, when we get kids back into face-to-face, where those kids are, and how much we need to close the learning-loss gap. Because it’s going to be different for each kid. And it’s got nothing to do with, did the teacher do a good job or not, or did the student pay attention or not, engage in school (or not), it’s just, it was a different environment, and a lot of people just are not geared to succeed in that all-virtual school environment.
Q: What’s school going to look like this coming fall?
A: I anticipate that it’s going to be closer to a normal school year, however, there are still going to be students in that virtual environment. ... You know, we’re strongly encouraging the year-long commitment (to virtual or in-person). Because again, what we’re having to do is, we’re having to make sure we have the appropriate number of teacher allotments to be able to teach virtually, and to be able to teach face-to-face. And again, that’s going to look different at each school.
Q: The MDJ filed an open records request for the contracts the district had with its now terminated longtime law firm Gregory Doyle, as well as what the district’s paid the firm in the last three years. Your open records clerk responded with these yearly sums: $2.5 million for school year 2018, $2.7 million for school year 2019, $2.1 million for school year 2020. As for the contract, she wrote, “The district was not able to locate any contracts with Gregory, Doyle, Calhoun and Rogers, therefore, there are no responsive documents for this portion of your request.” Why did the district not have a contract with Gregory Doyle? And will it have one with its interim law firm that it just hired and any permanent law firms it hires in the coming year?
A: I can’t speak to the previous contractual situations. That was, as you mentioned, it was a longtime firm that had been providing services to the district. And I don’t know why there was no contract in place. So I really can’t speak to it with any knowledge to that situation. As to moving forward, you know, for the interim, with Nelson Mullins, who has been selected ... they’ve agreed to the same retainer moving forward. As far as a contractual agreement with a permanent law firm, really, that that will be up to the board to determine
Q: Is there anything you can tell us about why the board ended its contract with Gregory Doyle? Do you feel confident the new interim firm the board hired on Saturday can handle any transitional legal issues that arise while looking for a permanent law firm?
A: Most of it, I can’t speak to, as obviously that was a (closed door) discussion and would not be appropriate to discuss outside. With attorney firms providing legal services, the attorney-client privilege — with documents and conversations and cases, and those kinds of things — are privileged and confidential. So I really can’t go into anything in that regard. I do feel confident that the board’s selection, Nelson Mullins, to move forward on interim basis, is a good decision. And I do feel confident that they can provide the level of service that is very complex, because we’re the second largest district in the state. And we have a lot of needs, when it comes to legal services. So I do feel confident that they can provide those needs for us for the for the interim time period. And as far as a permanent solution, we’ll just have to see, you know, what the the board chooses.
Q: As we’ve reported, the Cobb DA’s office has acknowledged conducting an inquiry into the bidding practices at the district. What can you tell us about that? Has Flynn Broady’s staff met with any of your people yet? Have they requested any documents?
A: When the board voted to approve Nelson Mullins as the interim (law firm), based on the board chair’s request and my request, the district’s new attorneys immediately reached out to DA Brody’s office to pledge the district’s full cooperation with this inquiry. And that’s where we are at the present time.
Q: Are you at liberty to say whether there have been any direct discussions between staff members or requests made of the district so far?
A: I am not aware of any.
Q: For folks that are worried, can you assure them that the school district’s procurement department follows all the laws and ethics that govern that industry?
A: I want to be very cognizant of the District Attorney’s Office inquiry and don’t want to get into anything that they could be viewed in competition (with) or ... in any kind of conflict with their inquiry. As I’ve mentioned in public before, as late as the last board meeting, we have a procurement department that has won numerous awards on an annual basis and I have 100% confidence in our purchasing policies and procedures and in the following of those policies and procedures.
Q: You’re governed by a board that in the last two years has become as politicized as many have ever seen it. It’s clear to anyone who watches that the three Democrats and their supporters and admirers want you out while the four Republicans think that you’re doing an excellent job. Do you think that school boards would be better served if they weren’t partisan? And what’s the solution to keeping politics out of public education?
A: I know many school districts have nonpartisan board member elections. ... I don’t know that I necessarily have an opinion on that. But I do say that the primary responsibility and priority should be the teaching and learning going on in the district. ... Regardless if it’s partisan or not, you’re going to have differences of opinions. But I think the challenge is, and the challenge that we need to accept and succeed at is, making sure that we all come together for the betterment of the students that are depending on us to lead the best place to teach lead and learn, which is the Cobb County School District.
I think when every year we get to graduation, and we see the level of scholarship money that’s brought in, by all of our students, the colleges that our students are attending, the amount of Hope Scholarship access that our students have, the number of graduates going into the armed services, military, it just speaks to the level of importance and the level of seriousness that a public school district has to impact in the future.
I think too many times politics comes into play with everything. I mean, we’re in a point in our country where we have never been in a more divisive environment. And now, we just need to be able to come together and work together for the greater good. And I’ve mentioned this a few times in my remarks: It seems that kindness is an attribute that has left many environments, and it needs to be returned. And the way it gets returned is by the people. So people just need to be kind. You know, as far as social media is concerned, I’ve always said many times, before you post something, is it true? Is it necessary? And is it kind? ... We need to be a lot more attentive to the level of kindness we’re exhibiting to others, and not just others that we agree with, but others that we don’t agree with. Because at the end of the day, we live in the greatest country on the planet. And the reason we do is because of the people, and so we just need to come back together and find a common good, which is to work together for all of us.
Q: Is there an update to the hackers or the cyber attacks that occurred with the district’s AlertPoint security system?
A: The update is: the investigation is still ongoing. The statement that we put out, I guess a few days ago, maybe a week or so ago now, we got permission from the authorities to release that information. We don’t have permission to release any additional information, but I can tell you that many law enforcement organizations are involved in the investigation, and we hope to see resolution to that very soon.
Q: What law enforcement organizations are involved?
A: I’m not sure I can say exactly who. But there are a lot of acronyms in those divisions that are helping. So I anticipate getting resolution to that very quickly.
Q: When will the public get to see what’s being proposed for the new education SPLOST program they’ll possibly vote on this November?
A: We have a calendar, but I can’t remember when we are bringing the first presentation to the board. As far as a potential projects list, I know that the SPLOST department is working with schools to get those individual school needs identified as we speak.
Q: Any closing remarks you’d like to make?
A: You know, you kind of caught me off guard a little bit with the politics question, but I’m going to circle back to that, because I just feel like, not just in education, not just in Cobb County, but, we just got to figure out a way to come together and understand that people have different opinions. People support different things, people go to different churches, some don’t go to church, and that’s okay, too. But we just need to be kinder. ...
Hopefully (the) pandemic is going to be in the rearview mirror. And hopefully, when the next pandemic comes around, nobody’s going to be around that can say “I remember (the) COVID-19 pandemic” because it will be that long ago. And I’m not saying I’m wishing everybody an early demise. I’m just saying I wish that the pandemic, the next one that comes, is going to be so long from now that none of us will be around.
