Advocates for east Cobb cityhood announced Thursday they will postpone their push to advance necessary legislation until 2021.
The Committee for Cityhood in East Cobb has been working with state Rep. Matt Dollar, R-east Cobb, on legislation that would put a cityhood referendum before residents of the proposed city.
David Birdwell, the face of the Committee for Cityhood, said last month he expected the General Assembly to vote on cityhood in 2020 in time for a November 2020 referendum. But that position has since changed.
"Once created, the City of East Cobb would immediately rank as one of the largest cities in Georgia, and communicating effectively with tens of thousands of people takes time,” Birdwell said in a news release Thursday. "We are committed to continuing this process. We want to take the time to do it right because we know that the more educated voters are on this issue, the more they will support it. We look forward to creating the City of East Cobb in 2021 with the full force of the community behind us."
Dollar, who filed a cityhood bill in the Georgia House in April, has worked closely with members of the Committee for Cityhood.
“I’ve really let them take the lead on the organizational standpoint,” Dollar said. “Once it becomes a bill and part of the legislative process, that’s where I kind of take the lead.”
Members of the Committee for Cityhood, he said, have been overwhelmed by the effort to solicit input and advocate for the city.
“Just trying to educate that many people was very tough,” Dollar said. “It was town halls and email and press — it’s a big job.”
The cityhood movement has been criticized by Cobb commissioners and members of the county's legislative delegation as a "moving target." Details, including the exact services the city would provide and its boundaries, have changed over the course of several public meetings. At a November town hall, Birdwell briefly shared a revised map that included the attendance zones of Pope and Lassiter high schools, but neither the Committee for Cityhood nor Dollar have made a copy of that map available since then.
"The group will spend 2020 further discussing the benefits of incorporation with members of the community and finalizing the boundaries of the proposed city," read the release, which was sent by political consultant Brian Robinson.
Dollar said details, such as a map of the proposed city, would be hashed out between now and 2021. When asked for a copy of the map, he said it would have to come from the Committee for Cityhood.
“I haven’t even seen the map that was flashed (at the November town hall). People keep asking me about it and I haven't seen it,” he said, “and that’s the truth.”
The anti-cityhood East Cobb Alliance put out a statement Thursday in response to the news that advocates will be dropping their push to advance legislation Dollar has already filed.
“What the (Committee for Cityhood) group wants or doesn’t want to happen now has absolutely no bearing on what happens in the Legislature with regards to this bill,” it reads. “Unless (Dollar) says he will withdraw the bill, and does withdraw the bill, he can, and very well may, continue to push this bill forward, regardless of what the Cityhood Committee says they want.”
Dollar says the ECA’s fears are misguided.
“As per usual, they don’t know what they’re talking about,” Dollar said after he was read the group’s statement.
A bill cannot be withdrawn once it is introduced, he said. For the cityhood bill to move forward, however, he would have to request the House Governmental Affairs Committee to hear it, something he does not plan on doing in 2020.
“If the organizers want more time for community engagement, then yes, that’s what I plan to do,” Dollar said when asked whether he would leave the bill alone in 2020.
