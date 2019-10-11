EAST COBB — They’ve survived the kill shelter, a 300-mile hurricane evacuation journey and even ringworm, and now 36 cats and kittens rescued by the Good Mews shelter in east Cobb are ready for adoption.
Shelter staff drove the 10-hour round trip to the Glynn County Animal Control facility in Brunswick on Georgia’s coast just before Labor Day weekend to rescue the cats and kittens during mandatory evacuations for Hurricane Dorian.
Because the “Purricane Dorian” cats and kittens had ringworm, they would likely have been euthanized in the Glynn County kill shelter if not saved and transferred to Cobb, given the mandatory evacuations, Good Mews Executive Director Elizabeth Berman said.
“Because they were sick they were going to be euthanized, and that’s when Good Mews got the call to assist,” Berman said, adding that ringworm is easily curable.
Most of the cats and kittens were already microchipped but Good Mews staff spayed or neutered each rescue, treated them for ringworm, gave them the necessary vaccinations and nursed them back to health.
A couple of hundred dollars has been spent on each cat or kitten to get them ready for adoption, but Berman said she’s happy to adopt them out for less just to see them find a family.
“Our goal is that they survived and now they can find their forever homes because the outcome otherwise would have been euthanasia,” she said.
The last round of ringworm tests from the cats and kittens are expected to come back from the lab as negative in coming days.
Several have also been in foster homes and will soon be returned to Good Mews for adoption.
Around half a dozen of the cats and kittens are already available for adoption, and on Oct. 17 Good Mews will have a special “happy hour” adoption event for the hurricane evacuees, with almost all 36 expected to be ready to leave the shelter by then.
A cat or a kitten from Glynn County will only cost $5 during this event, from 5 to 8 p.m., in reference to the fact that Dorian was classified as a Category 5 Hurricane.
Normally a Good Mews kitten is $125, with the option of getting a second free, and cats are around half that amount, although the shelter also has regular specials and promotions.
Currently it’s pretty much at capacity with around 100 cats and kittens in the shelter and another 30 in foster homes.
The shelter, on Robinson Road in east Cobb, is set up as a no-kill, cage-free environment just for cats and kittens where they can receive medical treatment, recover from illness, play, and roam freely among feline furniture and feeding stations.
For more information about the shelter and its Purricane Dorian adoption event visit its website www.goodmews.org.
