MARIETTA — Cobb Commissioners approved Tuesday a 92-home subdivision on Ebenezer Road in northeast Cobb, near the intersection of Ebenezer and Blackwell roads.
Pulte Homes’ latest development will occupy the site of a nearly 50-acre former farmland, once eyed by Cobb County as a possible park site.
When first proposed by Pulte earlier this year, the developer had attempted to design an “open space community,” with 99 houses surrounding a common lake and recreation area. But neighbors in the area protested that the plan resulted in too many units on too-small lots.
Pulte and its representative Rob Hosack of Taylor English Decisions came back with a plan eliminating the open space and providing for 2,500- to 3,000-square-foot homes on lots of at least 15,000 square feet.
Opposition leader John Stuetzer said he and other neighbors were “very pleased” with some of the changes in Pulte’s design, but wanted them to go further and cut the number of homes down to 85.
“We unanimously oppose the development having 92 lots, as that is just too dense for the area,” Stuetzer said, adding that he wanted to see minimum home sizes of 3,000 square feet.
Hosack has disputed that claim throughout the zoning review process, saying the density of 1.96 units per acre was in fact lower than the nearby subdivisions of Blackwell Chase, Dylans Glen, Magnolia Court, and Princeton Grove.
Commissioner JoAnn Birrell, who represents the area, likewise noted the land use designation allows for a density up to 2.5 units per acre. Adding a number of stipulations to the proposal based on staff and community concerns, Birrell moved to approve the development, which carried unanimously.
