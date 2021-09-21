MARIETTA – After months of negotiation, Pulte home builders was hoping to receive approval Tuesday for its spread of nearly 100 houses on Ebenezer Road in northeast Cobb County.
The developer and its representative, Rob Hosack, will have to wait until October for a determination after the Cobb Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to hold the item for another 30 days.
The proposal to turn one of east Cobb’s largest undeveloped properties into a subdivision narrowly passed the Planning Commission two weeks ago with a 3-2 vote, against vocal opposition from some area residents. Pulte and Hosack stayed busy during that interval, turning what had been envisioned as a 99-home tract with a large green space component in the center, into a standard 92-home subdivision.
Hosack said the change came in response to neighbors’ wishes for the homes’ minimum lot size to be at least 15,000 square feet (the previous “open space community” designation allows the developer to build smaller lots, in exchange for providing the open space). The East Cobb Civic Association’s Chris Lindstrom, who had previously opposed the development, said the group now found the project largely “agreeable.”
Issues, however, continued to abound for steadfast opponents. One neighbor worried the project would exacerbate stormwater runoff issues on her property; others found the number of lots to still be too high, and argued the density of less than two units per acre would create gridlock in the area.
Commissioner JoAnn Birrell, who represents the area, directed Hosack to keep working with herself and a citizens’ committee to try and resolve the issues over the next month. Her motion to hold the item carried unanimously.
Meanwhile in South Cobb, the board approved a 44-home project they last considered in late July. Commissioner Monique Sheffield had, at the time, criticized Brazos-Hicks LLC’s subdivision bordering the Silver Comet Trail as suffering from a “piecemeal” design with “awfully small” lot sizes and houses.
Brazos-Hicks and its attorney, David Mayer, came back with a revised plan which decreased the overall number of units, lowered the subdivision’s density from 2.21 units per acre to 1.9, and increased the minimum lot size from 7,000 to 10,000 square feet. A large swath of open space between the homes and the Silver Comet Trail, centering on a large pond, was expanded to over 8 acres.
The revisions were met with positive feedback from Sheffield.
“Obviously we wanted to capitalize on the natural resources at that property, so we decided that the R-15 open space (community) would be appropriate,” Sheffield said. “This is a project that I am comfortable with now that we’re to this point.”
Sheffield’s motion to approve carried 4-1, with Commissioner Keli Gambrill in opposition. Gambrill said she found the buffers between the development and a neighboring subdivision to be insufficient.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.