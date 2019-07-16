Cobb County PARKS' staff will host a second round of public input meetings to discuss planning for the future of new properties purchased through the 2008 PARKS Bond program.
Although there is currently no funding for the development of these properties, input from the public will play a vital role in the planning for future development once funding is identified. There will be a separate meeting for each of the properties purchased in Districts One, Three and Four. The meetings will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
The meeting schedule is:
- Thursday will be on the Anderson property in District 1 at the West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs.
- July 31 will be on the Price property in District 1 at the West Cobb Senior Center.
- Aug. 5 will be on the Kemp property in District 1 at the West Cobb Senior Center.
- Aug. 7 will be on the Ebenezer property in District 3 at the Noonday Baptist Church's sanctuary, 4121 Canton Road in Marietta.
- Aug. 8 will be on the Henderson property in District 4 at the South Cobb Community center, 620 Lions Club Drive in Mableton.
- Aug. 12 will be on the Old Westside property in District 4 at the Ron Anderson Recreation Center, 3820 Macedonia Road in Powder Springs.
