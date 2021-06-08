As COVID-19 case rates continue to decline in Cobb, eligible citizens are still encouraged to get vaccinated at sites throughout the county, Lisa Crossman, deputy director of Cobb-Douglas Public Health, told the Cobb Board of Commissioners Tuesday.
As of Monday, 44% of Cobb County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 37% are fully vaccinated. The vaccine rate in Cobb County has been “consistently trending” a few points above Georgia’s overall vaccination rate.
Case and hospitalization numbers have also improved, Crossman said.
Crossman encouraged unvaccinated individuals and those who are often in high-density areas to remain cautious despite the improvement in case numbers and hospitalizations.
Currently, Crossman said the available COVID-19 vaccines protect against the United Kingdom variant of the virus. Both Cobb County and Georgia have reported high percentages of this variant.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Tuesday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Tuesday
|Category
|06/08/21
|Change
|Cases
|61,809
|+15
|Hospitalizations
|3,335
|+8
|Deaths
|998
|+2
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Tuesday
|Category
|06/08/21
|Change
|Cases
|898,115
|+251
|Hospitalizations
|64,122
|+67
|Deaths
|18,214
|+24
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
