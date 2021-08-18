MARIETTA — Protesters gathered outside Wellstar Health System’s corporate offices Monday to protest the company’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees.
More than 100 people, many of them nurses, held signs and chanted “stop the mandate.” A smaller group of the protesters later took their protest to a street corner near Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Wellstar has said all staff must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1, and that all new hires must provide proof of vaccination. Other providers such as Piedmont Healthcare and Kaiser Permanente are also requiring vaccinations.
In interviews with the MDJ, Wellstar nurses said they’d rather lose their job than ever take the vaccine. They cited the lack of full Food and Drug Administration approval and instances of negative side effects, with many calling it “poison,” “experimental” and “untested.” Others took objection with the mandate on political grounds, believing it violates their rights.
Public health authorities have said the vaccines are safe and more than 90% effective in protecting people from infection. “Breakthrough” infections of vaccinated people can occur, but make up a small fraction of the people who are hospitalized or killed by COVID-19. Cobb County and the state of Georgia are seeing a new surge in infections and hospitalizations from the highly contagious delta variant, first detected in India.
About 42% of Georgians are fully vaccinated, according to the state Department of Public Health. The rate is higher in Cobb, where 49% are fully vaccinated. Nationwide, 50.9% of people are fully vaccinated, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Vernon Jones made an appearance to rally the crowd and rail against vaccines, Gov. Brian Kemp and Wellstar.
“It's your right,” Jones shouted into a megaphone. “Your constitutional right. Your choice. They're trying to make us take a shot of a vaccine that nobody knows anything about.”
Jones later crossed Sawyer Road to approach two Wellstar corporate employees, telling them he wanted to set up a meeting between Wellstar executives and the protesters. The Wellstar representatives gave him their business cards.
With security guarding the driveway down to Wellstar’s corporate office buildings, protesters stood alongside Sawyer Road. Many wore scrubs or Wellstar credentials.
“I don't want to take the poison,” said Jackie Gorman, a home health nurse and eight-year Wellstar employee. “Wellstar’s mandating the poison.”
Gorman previously had COVID-19 in December and still experiences some symptoms months later, what’s been termed “long COVID.” She has headaches and body aches, and her sense of smell and taste has never been the same.
“And I'm still not taking their vaccine,” Gorman said. “I'm still dealing with COVID issues. I don't need vaccine issues too. I don't know what poison they're trying to put in my body.”
Wellstar issued a statement in response to the protest.
“We value our team members for all that they do, and respect their right to peacefully express their views regarding our decision to join many other health systems by requiring COVID-19 vaccination in order to protect our patients, team members, and communities,” the statement reads. “We understand that some employees have questions about our new policy announcement, and we are committed to providing a safe forum to hear and address concerns. The best protection we currently have against the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic is vaccination, especially as we experience a concerning and rapid increase in cases and hospitalizations from the COVID-19 Delta variant.”
