The manager and two employees of a Smyrna massage parlor have been arrested on prostitution-related charges, according to Cobb warrants and jail records.
Sheriff’s deputies arrested Nam Rye Jang, Min Jeong Kim, and Dongsoon You at Therapy Plus Massage on Atlanta Road in Smyrna just before 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 18, jail records show.
The three women are originally from Korea and live together in Duluth, according to jail records, but warrants show two of the women have addresses in Ohio and New York.
An undercover police officer patronized the massage parlor this month, and was solicited for sexual acts, arrest warrants state, adding that a search warrant for the business was issued accordingly.
Officers found and seized “ledgers, financial transaction records, condoms, personal lubricants, dildos, and a substantial amount of U.S. currency,” arrest warrants state.
It wasn’t the first time police had targeted the business, records show.
In November 2009 the Smyrna Street Crimes Unit investigated the massage parlor in reference to complaints of prostitution and made one arrest, police said.
The business was again investigated in March 2015, by the Marietta Cobb Smyrna Organized Crime Unit, after fresh complaints of prostitution, warrants state, adding that several arrests were made at the time for pandering, masturbation for hire, prostitution and keeping a place of prostitution.
In March this year, the Marietta Cobb Smyrna Organized Crime Unit started a new investigation into the massage parlor, in reference to another complaint of prostitution, warrants state.
Jang, 53, faces a single misdemeanor count of keeping a place of prostitution in regards to the latest raid on the massage parlor, records show.
She spent a night in custody at the Cobb jail before being released on a $1,500 bond just before lunchtime on Dec. 19, her jail record states.
“Said accused did have and exercise control over the business of Therapy Plus Massage,” Jang’s arrest warrant states.
Kim, 42, faces two misdemeanor charges of prostitution and obstruction, and was released from custody around the same time as Jang, on a $2,000 bond, records show.
Police said Kim, whose arrest warrant lists a Greenville, Ohio address, knew the massage parlor was being run by Jang as a place of prostitution, and worked under Jang’s direction as an employee of the business.
Kim tried to run from the massage parlor when police arrived to search the business, warrants show.
You, 43, faces a single misdemeanor charge of prostitution, for which she was released from custody after two days in the Cobb jail on a $1,000 bond on Dec. 20, her jail record states, adding that You was released to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
You’s arrest warrant states she worked for Jang at Therapy Plus Massage knowing it was being used as a place of prostitution. The warrant lists You’s address as Brooklyn, New York.
