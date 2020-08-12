Career prosecutors defeated a pair of attorneys Tuesday in runoff elections for positions on the county’s superior and state courts.
With 100% of precincts reporting and all absentee ballots counted, Jason Marbutt defeated Gregory Shenton in the race for the Superior Court seat held by retiring Judge Steven Schuster.
And Diana Simmons defeated Trina Griffiths in the race for Cobb County State Court judge, Post 6.
In the Democratic primary for Cobb Superior Court clerk, meanwhile, Connie Taylor beat Nancy Syrop and will face Republican incumbent Rebecca Keaton in November.
Other races couldn’t be called Wednesday evening.
More than 250 county voters submitted provisional ballots in Tuesday’s runoff, according to elections department head Janine Eveler. Those voters have until Friday to “cure” their ballots so they can be counted. The department must also count an unknown number of ballots from overseas voters or military personnel living abroad.
Candidates in three of Tuesday’s races led with fewer than 250 votes.
In the race to succeed retiring east Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott, Fitz Johnson led Andy Smith by a mere 90 votes Wednesday. In the race to succeed south Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid, Monique Sheffield led Shelia Edwards by 214 votes. And in the race to see which Democrat will face state Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, in November, Kyle Rinaudo led Lisa Campbell by 157 votes.
All results are unofficial until certified by the elections board on Aug. 20.
SHENTON VS. MARBUTT
As of Wednesday evening, Marbutt, a senior assistant district attorney in the Cobb Judicial Circuit, had 30,715 votes, or 55.8% of the vote over attorney Greg Shenton’s 24,331 votes. Shenton conceded Wednesday morning.
“Congratulations to Jason and Olivia Marbutt on their victory in our election. I hope you serve the county well,” Shenton wrote on his campaign’s Facebook page Wednesday. “While it did not work out for us, what we will take from this election are all the wonderful friendships that have been formed and strengthened these past 6 months.”
In his own Facebook post, Marbutt said Shenton had fought a hard campaign.
“We are all in this together and I will work hard to honor the trust placed in me by the citizens of Cobb County,” he wrote. “Judge Schuster leaves an enduring legacy after many years of fine service. I will honor him by continuing his good work as a servant to the public.”
Marbutt collected endorsements from the Cobb Fraternal Order of Police, Cobb Solicitor Barry Morgan and Acworth Mayor Tommy Allegood, and financial support from former Cobb District Attorney Pat Head.
Shenton received campaign contributions from former Democratic Gov. Roy Barnes, and he also received support from tenants’ rights activist Monica DeLancy.
SIMMONS VS. GRIFFITHS
Simmons, a Cobb County assistant solicitor general, held a narrow but insurmountable lead over defense attorney Trina Griffiths Wednesday evening, with 28,173 votes, or 51.4%, to Griffiths’ 26,677 votes.
“I started this campaign knowing I was a TOTAL long shot. But sometimes long shots come in,” Simmons wrote on Facebook on Wednesday before thanking family and friends.
Griffiths, in a message to supporters — also posted on Facebook — thanked them for their support.
“I stayed in my lane and ran a clean campaign, taking a few hits along the way,” she wrote. “As defense counsel, I will continue to hold myself, my clients, law enforcement, prosecutors, and judges accountable to equal justice, and that’s a promise.”
In the June election, Griffiths led the then six-candidate pool with 36,819 votes, or 23.26%. Simmons received 35,611 votes, or 22.5% of the vote.
JOHNSON VS. SMITH
Down 90 votes Wednesday morning — a figure that did not change when an additional 700 votes were uploaded later in the day — businessman Andy Smith acknowledged it would be hard to overtake his opponent.
“Cobb County’s going to be well represented either way regardless of whether it’s Fitz or I that gets through this runoff,” Smith said. And I hope that he would help me — and I know that I would help him — try to keep Bob Ott’s seat Republican.”
As of Wednesday evening, Johnson led with 4,913 votes to Smith’s 4,823 votes.
Johnson, a retired businessman, told his followers on Facebook not to get ahead of themselves.
“While we are currently up by a small margin, we believe there may still be votes to be counted and are waiting for official word,” he wrote. “Please continue to send your thoughts and prayers.”
The winner will face Democrat Jerica Richardson in November.
SHEFFIELD VS. EDWARDS
Over in south Cobb, Democrat Shelia Edwards, trailing by 214 votes, struck a more defiant tone.
“The position of my campaign is that the election process is not over until every vote is counted,” Edwards wrote in a news release. “We are relying on the Cobb Board of Elections to ensure that this occurs and that all voters (who submitted provisional ballots) are contacted in a timely manner and given an appropriate amount of time to respond.”
But others rushed to crown Sheffield south Cobb’s next commissioner. (No Republican is running for the seat.)
Presumed Cobb school board member-elect Tre Hutchins, who also doesn’t face a GOP contender in November, congratulated Sheffield via Facebook on Tuesday night, and Shelton did the same Wednesday morning.
Cupid, who strongly backed Sheffield in the runoff, also declared victory, posting “Congratulations, Cobb District 4 Commissioner-Elect, Monique Green Sheffield!” on Facebook.
Sheffield did not return a call seeking comment.
RINAUDO VS. CAMPBELL
Despite holding a slim, 157-vote lead over his opponent Wednesday, 24-year-old music teacher Kyle Rinaudo declared victory on Facebook.
“I want to … thank Lisa Campbell for running a great Democratic campaign here in House District 35 these past many months, and I’m really looking forward to continuing working with her to create the change we all believe in and need in our district,” he wrote. “Lisa and I spoke earlier this morning and reiterated what we all already knew— We’re united and all in to #FlipThe35th in 2020.”
Turnout in the race to take on Setzler was much lower than in Tuesday’s other races; Rinaudo led with 1,297 votes to Campbell’s 1,110 as of Wednesday evening.
Campbell led the three-way June 9 primary with 40% of the vote. Rinaudo barely made it to the runoff, edging former public health scientist Elizabeth Webster by only 17 votes.
TAYLOR VS. SYROP
Real estate broker Connie Taylor won soundly against attorney Nancy Syrop in the Democratic primary for Cobb Superior Court clerk, with 62.7% of the vote. Taylor and Syrop earned 18,172 and 10,798 votes, respectively.
Taylor will face off against Republican incumbent Rebecca Keaton in November.
