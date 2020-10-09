An experienced prosecutor is set to lead a group tasked with thwarting elder abuse in Cobb County.
Cobb District Attorney Joyette Holmes announced on Friday that John Tully has been tapped as the new chairman of the North Georgia/Cobb Elder Abuse Task Force. Tully, who spent five years working in the Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit before joining the Cobb District Attorney’s office, has experience prosecuting cases of abuse and exploitation of the elderly and adults with disabilities.
“It is an honor to chair the Cobb Elder Abuse Task Force,” Tully said in a news release. “I look forward to continuing our collaborative efforts to fight elder abuse within Cobb County and to educate our citizens about the various forms of elder abuse.”
Tully will replace Jason Marbutt as chairman of the task force. Marbutt, who led the task force since 2017, won an election for Cobb Superior Court Judge in August.
“Combating elder abuse and keeping seniors safe is a priority for me,” Holmes said in a news release. “John Tully is an invaluable asset in continuing our progress.”
The Cobb Neighborhood Safety Commission created the elder abuse task force in 2009, and the Cobb District Attorney’s office took over the group in 2013. The task force, designed to aid residents over 65 years old, is made up of more than 100 volunteer members.
According to the task force’s website, “elder abuse is any intentional or negligent act by a caregiver or any other person who causes harm or a serious risk of harm to a vulnerable adult.”
A goal of the task force is to protect frail or vulnerable adults from physical, emotional and financial abuse.
Task force resources are available online at ceatf.org. To report elder abuse, call 911 and Adult Protective Services at 866-552-4464.
