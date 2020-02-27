A 1% sales tax county residents approved in 2014 was forecast to collect $750 million. The next one could bring in even more.
In November, Cobb voters will be asked to renew the county’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, which levies a one-cent tax on every dollar spent in the county to fund a bevy of special — and sometimes routine — projects.
Cobb Chairman Mike Boyce shared details of the 2022 SPLOST — so-called because it wouldn’t take effect until 2022, after the current SPLOST ends — at a meeting of the Cumberland Community Improvement District on Thursday.
The six-year 2022 SPLOST would collect an estimated $810 million. Boyce said the next SPLOST would be light on special projects and heavy on something more mundane: road repaving.
Almost half of the haul from the 2022 SPLOST would be dedicated to transportation projects, according to a slideshow Boyce shared with the CID’s board. Half of that — or some $227 million — would go toward road repaving.
Another quarter would go to the county’s six cities, and 10%, or $82 million, is earmarked for public safety projects, such as a new firing range ($17 million) and radio system upgrades ($16 million).
Countywide services, including a new animal services shelter, which would cost $15 million; upgrades to the county jail, priced at $6 million; and judicial technology upgrades, which would cost $18 million.
Parks and libraries would get $27 million, as would facilities and technology upgrades.
The county is expected to release a full list of projects on Friday.
Tuesday, the county will kick off a series of open houses concerning renewal of the SPLOST at Marietta’s Piedmont Church. All told, the county will host 20 open houses, with the final one at Sewell Mill Library & Cultural Center May 5.
“Residents can learn more about the projects being considered, ask questions of leaders of various departments, and give feedback on what is being proposed or provide suggestions for other projects,” according to a county news release.
All open houses will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Here is the full list:
♦ Tuesday, March 3: Piedmont Church, 570 Piedmont Road, Marietta
♦ Wednesday, March 4: South Cobb C♦ ommunity Center, 620 Lions Club Drive, Mableton
♦ Thursday, March 5: Vinings Bank, 4135 Atlanta Road, Smyrna
♦ Tuesday, March 10: Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee St., Acworth
♦ Wednesday, March 11: West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane NW, Kennesaw
♦ Wednesday, March 18: Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle SE, Smyrna
♦ Thursday, March 19: Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive, Kennesaw
Wednesday, March 25: Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 S Hurt Road SW, ♦ Smyrna
♦ Thursday, March 26: Threadmill Complex, 5000 Austell Powder Springs Road, Austell
♦ Tuesday, March 31: Shiloh Hills Church, 75 Hawkins Store Road, Kennesaw
♦ Wednesday, April 01: East Cobb Library, 4880 Lower Roswell Road, Suite 510-B, Marietta
♦ Thursday, April 2: South Cobb Recreation Center, 875 Riverside Parkway, Austell
♦ Tuesday, April 7: St. Benedict’s Episcopal Church, 2160 Cooper Lake Road, Smyrna
♦ Tuesday, April 14: Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta
♦ Wednesday, April 15: Cobb County Civic Center, 548 South Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta
♦ Thursday, April 16: Cobb Senior Services, 1150 Powder Springs St. Marietta
♦ Tuesday, April 21: Ron Anderson Recreation Center, 3820 Macedonia Road, Powder Springs
♦ Wednesday, April 22: West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway, Powder Springs
♦ Thursday, April 23: North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 S. Main St., Acworth
♦ Tuesday, May 5: Sewell Mill Library & Cultural Center, 2051 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta
