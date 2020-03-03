MARIETTA — A pair of senior housing developments touched off a debate over the proliferation of such housing in the county at Tuesday’s Planning Commission hearing, with opponents saying they would deprive schools of much-needed resources.
Seven Springs Development Co. has proposed creating a gated community with 55 homes on 15 acres near the Paulding County border in west Cobb, just south of Macland Road. Marietta-based developer Traton LLC, meanwhile, is seeking approval for a 42-unit development on 12 acres by Palmer Middle School in north Cobb, just south of the intersection of Shiloh and North Booth roads. According to Kevin Moore, the developers’ attorney, the homes would sell in the $300,000 to $500,000 range.
Both developers have asked the county to rezone the land for “residential senior living,” which stipulates that homeowners must be 55 years old or older.
Planning commissioners approved Traton’s development Tuesday. But they held the one proposed by Seven Springs until their April hearing. Planning Commissioner Galt Porter said it was still too dense, despite having been reduced from 61 units.
The Planning Commission is an advisory body, and can only make recommendations to the Board of Commissioners, which has the final say over rezoning cases.
Despite approval from county staff, both developments drew opposition from neighbors, who said their areas already have plenty of senior housing and approving more would deprive local schools of much needed resources.
The Cobb School District has long opposed senior housing developments. Cobb exempts homeowners over 62 from paying property taxes toward county schools — part of the reason the county has seen a boom in senior development, according to Porter.
Anita “Linda” Beshers, who lives near Seven Springs’ proposed development in west Cobb, was among 11 people at the hearing opposed to the development.
“There are over 20 senior living developments within 5 to 6 miles of this location,” she said. “Our little Varner Elementary School is a low-performing school, they could definitely use the revenue from a nice 20 house subdivision. It’s very buildable.”
Traton’s development received similar criticism.
In a letter to planning commissioners dated Feb. 24, the Bells Ferry Civic Association said Chalker Elementary and Palmer Middle schools are under capacity.
“We question the need for an RSL at this location, as there are already seven in the immediate area,” the association’s board of directors wrote in the letter. “There is not much available property left in this school district which lessens the chance of residential dwellings being built to help boost the schools’ population and tax revenue. This in turn could cause the schools ratings to drop.”
Porter pushed back against claims that senior developments have a negative impact on county schools. He said that the school district makes up the difference in lost revenue by raising the rate at which it taxes eligible properties — it does not simply forgo the revenue.
“When we hear about ‘Oh, they’re losing $14, $16 million a year’ — not really,” he said. “The rest of us are paying to subsidize the seniors, but that was a choice that Cobb voters made ... a long time ago.”
He also said that regular housing developments bring children and that each child would likely cost the district more than it would collect in revenue from those properties.
“Regarding the number of RSLs in the general area, in zoning we really can’t say there’s too many gas stations, there’s too many convenience stores, there’s too many Dollar stores,” he continued. “We hear about all the different categories, and that’s not really something we take in. That’s basically left in Georgia law to supply and demand. If there’s too many of them, people won’t come buy them, and they won’t get funding to build it.”
Opponents also criticized the developments for being too dense, not fitting the character of neighboring communities and contributing to traffic congestion.
The Board of Commissioners will take up the proposal at their March 17 hearing.
In other business, Tuesday’s meeting was the last to be chaired by Planning Commissioner Judy Williams.
Williams had served as chairwoman for two years, which had been set as an informal term limit, according to Planning Commissioner Andy Smith. At a work session last week, the commissioners voted Galt Porter the next commission chair, a position he will assume at the April meeting.
Smith, meanwhile, served in his last meeting. The planning commissioner representing east Cobb submitted paperwork later in the day to make official his candidacy for the Board of Commissioners seat held by Bob Ott, who is not seeking another term.
Ott said Smith would be succeeded by Tony Waybright, head of the Oakdale Alliance, a neighborhood advocacy group in east Cobb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.