MARIETTA — The Cobb Planning Commission tabled authorizing a proposed subdivision in east Cobb that opponents worry will disturb a historic log cabin and gravesite on the property.
Applicant Kenneth Clary submitted a rezoning request for just over 13 acres on Post Oak Tritt Road in July, though it was not heard by the commission until last month.
Originally requesting approval for 20 homes, the developer reduced that number to 18 after last month’s hearing.
The commission voted 5-0 Tuesday to once again hold the request as the applicant continues to talk with those still against the subdivision.
The cemetery
Jimi Richards, a member of the Cobb Cemetery Preservation Commission, said neither he nor his fellow commission members had been contacted by the applicant since it was first put on the Planning Commission’s radar in September.
He insisted there is a cemetery on the site, contrary to what Parks Huff, the attorney representing Clary, said during the hearing.
Richards cited a page from “The First Hundred Years: A Short History of Cobb County," about the early history of the county, that mentions how Jeptha Jackson buried her daughter and her daughter’s infant twins behind the cabin on the property, after the three died in childbirth.
“For someone to say that they don’t know that there’s any burials, we’ve got two people here that live next to it that knows where the bodies are,” Richards said.
Joe Ovbey said his family has lived adjacent to the property since 1949 and that he has been shown the location of the graves on numerous occasions.
Huff, however, said Clary has not identified the cemeteries and that the Planning Commission should move the case forward.
“The job of the county is to put it in an appropriate zoning category and you have a whole book of development regulations, cemetery preservation requirements,” Huff said. “We will comply with all of that, so I’m not real sure what else, why we should be required at this stage when we have no evidence from my client’s ownership of the property that there’s a cemetery on the site.”
If there is a cemetery on the site, that would be dealt with when the county issues permits to disturb the land for development, Huff added.
The Power-Jackson Cabin
The Power-Jackson Cabin, a one-room log cabin constructed sometime in the early 19th century, is also located where Clary is proposing to build the 18 homes, and it has remained a point of contention for both nearby residents and the historic preservation group Cobb Landmarks.
Trevor Beemon, executive director of Cobb Landmarks, is asking Clary to both survey the “historically rich site” for the graves and help secure the future of the cabin.
“Our request is that the developer pay to disassemble and relocate the cabin with the intention that private funds would be used to reconstruct it for public display,” Beemon said.
Huff said he and Clary have consulted with an archaeologist about surveying the property but have yet to hire him.
Ovbey, who said his grandfather once lived in the cabin, went a step further than Beemon, saying the cabin should remain on the land because of its historical significance.
“Since the graves are to be preserved, I recommend that the land around that and that cabin be preserved onsite because the Masonic symbols on the chimney are the reason why (the cabin) wasn’t burned down during the Civil War,” Ovbey said.
Clary Lake Dams
Cobb zoning manager John Pederson noted the property presents a bevy of challenges, including the cemetery, cabin and two dams, which Leonard Greski said are in dire need of repair.
Greski, the president of the Clary Lakes Homeowners Association, told the commission the most recent site plan from Clary poses a concern for him and other residents.
That’s because it makes no provisions for maintenance of the dams between two lakes that separate the land proposed for development from the Clary Lakes subdivision.
“The dams are currently in need of repair due to structural problems such as the fact that multiple trees are growing on the dams,” a violation of the state’s rules for dams, Greeks said.
Some of the lots on Clary’s plan include parts of the dams, just as some in the subdivision across the lakes contain land where the dams are located.
“Our homeowners’ association may have some responsibility for it, but ultimately the individual lot owners would have responsibility,” Huff said.
Planning Commissioner David Anderson, who represents the area, echoed his comments from last month's hearing as he motioned to hold the case for another month.
Anderson said the site plan for the property still remains inadequate, especially regarding outstanding questions about the location of the graves on the site.
"I don't think it's realistic to think that a single lot owner would take on responsibility for a dam," Anderson said. "Not that we are in the business of looking at marketability of sites, but we are looking at practicality."
With the case held, it is expected to be back on the Planning Commission's agenda for its hearing on Tuesday, June 6 at 100 Cherokee St. in Marietta at 9 a.m.
