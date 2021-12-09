Proposed maps for redrawing the Cobb County Board of Education posts were released ahead of the board’s meeting Thursday afternoon.
Republican Board Chair Randy Scamihorn’s proposed map calls for Democrats Charisse Davis and Dr. Jaha Howard to be drawn into the same district. Two other maps, one proposed by Davis and another proposed by Democrat Leroy "Tre" Hutchins, also draw Davis and Howard into the same district.
Davis, Howard and Republican David Chastain are up for reelection in 2022. Howard has previously announced plans to run for school superintendent next year. Davis has not yet said if she'll seek reelection. Chastain is running for reelection and has drawn a challenger, Kennesaw State University student Austin Heller.
“The general conditions when the firm that we hired to help us with it, was to try to keep all incumbents within their district … and Jaha, in my mind and others, is not considered an incumbent, because he's already declared to run for state school superintendent,” Scamihorn said, later adding, “the final analysis is that Dr. Howard and Ms. Davis live so close together, it was just … nearly impossible, without doing some gerrymandering … to keep them separated.”
The chair’s map was posted with the Thursday agenda. So too were proposed maps by Hutchins and Davis.
Hutchins, however, told the MDJ Thursday morning that he was withdrawing his proposed map from consideration. Davis did not immediately return calls seeking comment, but Scamihorn told the MDJ that Davis also was withdrawing her map.
Scamihorn’s map is listed on the agenda with a “for potential action” note, which the Davis and Hutchins' maps do not have. Scamihorn said there may be a vote on the map Thursday.
The politically fraught reapportionment process comes as the school board remains bitterly divided along political lines. Political analysts have told the MDJ that the Republican majority on the board will seek to maintain its advantage in drawing favorable districts. Cobb has become more politically competitive due to demographic changes over the past decade, culminating in the county commission, sheriff’s office and district attorney’s office all flipping blue in 2020.
Reapportionment is conducted every 10 years based on data from the U.S. Census, redrawing the maps for each school board member’s post. The process has already stirred controversy. In August, the school board hired law firm Taylor English Duma to help redraw the lines. Scamihorn suggested hiring the firm, saying Taylor English had worked in the past with both Republicans and Democrats, and could therefore redraw district lines in a nonpartisan manner.
Davis, however, argued that the firm would likely draw a map designed to protect the Republican majority, pointing to former Republican State Rep. Earl Ehrhart’s affiliations with the firm (Ehrhart’s wife, State Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, currently represents west Cobb).
Hutchins was candid in saying he believes Scamihorn’s map is drawn to maintain a 4-3 Republican majority.
“It's not a competitive map … it’s packing, it's breaking up communities of interest,” Hutchins said. “There's a lot of different things that the state will look at, that the Department of Justice, if the map was sent to them, would look at, that people who draw maps know that is not proper. … It looks like it is drawn based on race.”
Scamihorn emphatically denied that the maps were drawn to advantage Republicans.
“That's an outrageous accusation without substantial data or evidence,” Scamihorn said.
In his own district, Hutchins also opposes South Cobb High School being drawn out.
Howard declined to answer specific questions about the maps but said he was displeased with the process.
“I really wish and hope that we have more community interaction and involvement, feedback, before we vote on anything,” Howard said.
Hutchins believes Scamihorn will force a vote Thursday without allowing public input.
“There's no community engagement,” Hutchins said. “One thing we need to start doing is engaging the community, that’s the recommendation from the Cognia review (the school district's accreditation body). So to continue doing things that would possibly put our accreditation in jeopardy, to me, I just find that to be … reprehensible.”
Scamihorn also cited the Cognia report to counter Hutchins’ statement.
“Hutchins is out there speaking to the media, and quite frankly, according to Cognia, he shouldn't be doing that,” Scamihorn said.
Maps proposed by the school board are sent to the majority-Democrat Cobb County Legislative Delegation for modification and/or approval. The delegation can choose to use local bodies' maps as a framework and adjust or draw their own. Cobb's delegation being controlled by Democrats could complicate the process, but the entire Republican-controlled General Assembly and Gov. Brian Kemp have final say on the new maps.
"As far as the chair's map goes, of course that would be my choice," Cobb GOP Chair Salleigh Grubbs told the MDJ.
Cobb Democratic Party Chair Jacquelyn Bettadapur couldn't be reached Thursday.
Scamihorn’s map can be found at portal.cobbk12.org/BoardMeetingAgenda.
Scamihorn’s map would see Post 5, Republican David Banks’ district, gain Walton and Wheeler high schools, currently part of Davis’ post. Post 5 would retain Pope High. Lassiter High would move from Banks’ post into Chastain’s district, Post 4.
Scamihorn would draw Howard and Davis into Post 6, which would contain two high schools — Campbell (currently in Post 2, Howard’s current district) and Cobb Horizon.
Under Scamihorn’s map, Post 2 would include South Cobb High, which is currently in Post 3, Hutchins’ district. Osborne High and the Cobb Innovation and Technology Academy would remain in Post 2.
Post 3 would retain Pebblebrook High, lose South Cobb High and gain McEachern High. Republican Brad Wheeler’s Post 7 would lose McEachern, retain Harrison and Hillgrove high schools, and add Kennesaw Mountain High.
Scamihorn’s own district would retain Allatoona High and North Cobb High but lose Kennesaw Mountain.
