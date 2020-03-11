A study by the University of Georgia has found that a proposed city of Mableton is financially feasible, boosting supporters’ hopes the area’s 70,000-plus residents will eventually have a greater say in the shape and direction of their community.
“We were excited to finally have the numbers and determine if the proposed city of Mableton is feasible — and we are feasible,” said Leroy “Tre” Hutchins of the South Cobb Alliance, a group that has been pushing for cityhood since early 2019.
Hutchins said UGA gave the study to state Rep. Erica Thomas, D-Austell, the South Cobb Alliance and other stakeholders on March 1. Although the alliance plans on releasing an official news release March 15, the study has been on its website since Saturday.
The study found the proposed city would have an annual surplus of about $3.2 million dollars, collecting $14.6 million per year and spend $11.4 million per year. It would have a population of more than 70,000 people with an median household income of $60,000 per year, about $12,000 shy of the countywide median.
The study’s authors wrote they used a conservative approach to calculating their figures, underestimating the amount of revenue that could be generated while overestimating the cost of the few services the city would provide.
The city would assume the responsibility for planning and zoning, code enforcement, parks and recreation and sanitation. It would not have its own police and fire departments.
“There are no cities of comparable size that provide the same limited set of services,” the study’s authors note.
That was by design, said Hutchins, the only candidate in the race to replace retiring Cobb school board member David Morgan.
“The proposed city will still be a county-heavy service area with the proposed city only taking the responsibility of those quality of life, infrastructure-type services,” Hutchins said, “so we can focus on some community development and economic development as well.
“The bottom line is we are happy with our county services,” he added. “We just look at this as an opportunity to assist the county in helping us to revitalize and reenergize and redevelop the south Cobb community.”
For an area to become a city, the people living within its proposed boundaries would have to approve it in a referendum. Before that can happen, however, the General Assembly must approve a bill putting the referendum on a ballot and detailing the city’s boundaries and services.
Thomas has filed such a bill, but says it has little chance of passing this year. An important deadline of the legislative calendar, Crossover Day, is Thursday. Crossover Day is usually the last day a bill can be approved by one chamber of the General Assembly and sent to the other with enough time to pass it before the session ends.
“We have not had a committee hearing on the bill, so it’s not looking as if we’re gonna get it passed,” Thomas said.
The only hope at this point would be for the local delegation to pass it as “local legislation,” but that process would require a unanimous vote from each lawmaker representing a portion of Cobb, however small — and Thomas isn’t holding her breath.
“That’s, like, really hard to do, especially when you have some members that don’t really want the bill,” she said. “It would have to be taken up next year.”
