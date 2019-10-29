A Marietta man accused of inappropriately touching children and showing them child pornography over a five-year period is in the Cobb County jail for the third time this year, records show.
Andrew William Farrish, 35, was arrested by Cobb sheriff’s deputies at his Gramercy Drive home in Marietta about 10 a.m. on Friday, his latest Cobb jail record states.
Arrest warrants show Farrish was apprehended by Cobb authorities in February on two felony counts of aggravated stalking, again in July on two felony counts of child molestation, and again on Friday on six new charges including two felony counts each of child molestation and distribution of child porn.
The two other charges for which Farrish was arrested Friday are misdemeanor counts of distributing or selling obscene material to a minor, records show.
Police allege Farrish was inappropriate with a juvenile male at two residential properties, about 450 feet apart on opposite sides of Hicks Farm Road in Acworth, between June 2012 and May 2017, when he repeatedly touched the boy inappropriately and showed him pornographic videos and images involving both adults and children.
“The juvenile victim disclosed this in a forensic interview and said it was ongoing, beginning when he was ten years old,” Farrish’s Oct. 25 arrest warrant states.
Farrish’s July 31 arrest warrant states he molested a seven-year-old male between October 2015 and October 2016 at one of the Hicks Farm Road properties.
Farrish’s Feb. 15 arrest warrant states he showed up at his ex-partner’s Kennesaw home on Jan. 11, despite her getting a protection order against him nine days earlier on Jan. 2.
The February warrant further states Farrish went to one of the Hicks Farm Road properties on Feb. 4, where his ex-partner’s four-year-old daughter was being looked after while her mother was at work, and that this too was a violation of a protection order.
He went to the properties to harass and intimidate the victim, police said, prompting the aggravated stalking charges.
Farrish’s current jail record shows he is in custody without bond.
His October arrest warrant states bond was denied due to Farrish being a danger to a person and/or the community.
Farrish’s address is listed on all three arrest warrants as being on Mill Creek Road in Woodstock, contrary to the Marietta home address listed on his jail record.
Cobb Superior Court records show Farrish filed change of address applications with the court in late September.
His arraignment, or formal reading of charges, was scheduled in the court this week, on the two felony counts of aggravated stalking.
Farrish was subject to a $3,000 bond order on those charges, set by a Cobb judge on March 13, court records show.
Superior Court records on the other charges are not yet available.
