Christmas on Marietta Square won’t be the same this year.
The beloved Santa Claus known as Santa Lamar, who for 17 years has sat children on his knee and listened to their Christmas wishes, will not be there this year. He has moved to Texas to help care for a sick family member, said Stephanie Coston of the Marietta Square Branding Project, which runs the annual Winter Wonderland on the Square.
“Santa Lamar is an icon in the community,” Coston said. “Everybody loves him, and we felt like the community would want to know what was going on with him, and we want to help. He and his wife have moved in with family in Houston so they can be of help, and we as a community appreciate so much what he’s done for us and we just want to give back what he’s done for us.”
Coston said the Branding Project is organizing several ways for fans to help out Santa Lamar, including an online fund. Coston said all the money raised will go directly to him.
In addition, kids and adults alike can write a letter to Santa and leave it in the Christmas mailbox at Church Street Market, located at 65 Church Street. Coston said she will pick up any cards and donations in the box and send them to Houston each week.
Coston said Santa Lamar truly lived up to the Santa ideal.
“He’s just one of the dearest men you could ever meet,” Coston said. “He did the Christmas in July every year where he comes out meets people and has his picture taken, and he donates his time for that. He’s such a dear man, and our hearts go out to him. We want to do everything we can to help.”
Despite Santa Lamar's absence, Coston said kids will still be able to meet with old Saint Nick just as they have for years.
“There will still be magic in the Square for Winter Wonderland this year, but our hearts will be in the North Pole,” she said.
