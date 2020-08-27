If you've wanted to make your home a little greener, now's your chance.
The Georgia Conservation Assistance Program will soon begin accepting applications from homeowners in Cobb and Fulton counties to fund the installation of technology that will reduce stormwater runoff and, in turn, erosion and groundwater pollution.
The program is a collaboration between the Georgia Association of Conservation Districts and the Cobb and Fulton county conservation districts.
Former Cobb County manager Rob Hosack, one of five supervisors on the Cobb County Conservation District, said he hopes the project will inspire homeowners who may not apply or qualify for funding to install green infrastructure of their own on their property.
"I would love to see that this is very, very successful and we turn around and we go back to the (Natural Resources Conservation Service) and we say, 'Hey, look what a success this was for us and, by the way, we would like to expand this program,'" he said.
According to a program brochure, stormwater runoff is one of the major sources of pollution that impacts watersheds in urban areas.
In June, the Cobb County Water System released its annual water quality report, which found the county's water either met or exceeded U.S. Environmental Protection Agency standards.
Hosack said improving water quality is an ongoing process. The program is targeted at residential property owners, he said, because they are rarely required to get county permits to conduct work on their homes.
"There are a lot of good things going on right now with people coming in to get permits for larger projects, such as an office park, a school or a shopping center," he said. "But, oftentimes, people that do work on their own house, they don't have to come in and get a permit and sometimes they do stuff that isn't as good for the environment as it could be — they may strip away soil, they may use excessive fertilizer or chemicals. So this would be a good way for us to be able to help folks put stuff in place ... that you'd normally see us require for bigger projects."
The program will fund the installation of cisterns, dry wells, rain gardens, downspout disconnects and impervious surface removal.
The program was inspired by similar programs in North Carolina and Virginia.
"I think ours is going to be a little more voluntary in nature, as opposed to, I think, in Virginia and some of these other areas (where) it's kind of been more of a mandate," Hosack said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service will fund the program, and the application period for interested homeowners will open Sept. 10 and remain open for a three week period.
Applications will be scored, with people in "underserved communities" and Title 1 school zones receiving priority. Nonprofit Trees Atlanta will handle installation of the improvements.
A free, virtual workshop presented by the University of Georgia that day will provide information on installation and maintenance of green infrastructure such as rain gardens, cisterns and dry wells. Attendees will receive "extra points" on their GCAP application, according to the program's webpage. To register, visit gacd.us/gcap.
