Georgia is falling far behind in the race to vaccinate millions of residents against COVID-19.
The first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrived in Georgia on Dec. 14, but more than three weeks later, Georgia is struggling to administer the over 500,000 vaccines that have so far been shipped to the state.
The Department of Public Health says of those half million doses, just 123,000 have been administered as of Jan. 6. That puts Georgia at 48th in the nation for vaccinations per 100,000 residents, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
That’s particularly problematic because Moderna has said its vaccine has a shelf life of 30 days. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine lasts slightly longer under correct conditions, but also requires storage temperatures of negative 94 degrees Fahrenheit.
The Department of Public Health did not respond to an inquiry as to whether any vaccines in Georgia have expired.
Gov. Brian Kemp has attributed the rollout difficulties to the disparity in demand levels for the vaccine between rural and urban regions.
“We have more people that want to get vaccinated in the metro area than we have vaccines, and it’s completely the reverse of that in parts of rural Georgia. The demand is not there,” Kemp said at a Dec. 31 news conference.
That spurred Kemp to authorize the expansion of vaccine eligibility to public safety workers and residents age 65 and up. Cobb-Douglas Public Health has followed suit, announcing earlier this week it will begin vaccinating these groups on Jan. 12.
The local health agency has also converted Jim Miller Park to a full-time vaccination site as of Thursday. Dr. Janet Memark, head of the organization, was on scene to administer vaccines in a drive-thru at the park.
Some Cobb residents have expressed concern regarding obtaining a vaccine. One caller, who said she was in her 70s, contacted the MDJ to say that she was “finding it to be a really hard time to find where we can get vaccinated.”
The Department of Public Health did not release its daily coronavirus update before press time Wednesday, but Georgia marked two milestones in the pandemic that day. The state passed 600,000 total cases, and has now lost more than 10,000 people to the pandemic.
Cobb County, meanwhile, surpassed 40,000 total cases as of Thursday.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Thursday
|Category
|01/07/21
|Change
|Cases
|40,118
|+562
|Hospitalizations
|2,419
|+3
|Deaths
|575
|+1
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Thursday
|Category
|01/07/21
|Change
|Cases
|609,868
|+7,072
|Hospitalizations
|43,796
|+167
|Deaths
|10,100
|+65
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
