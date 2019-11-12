EAST COBB — Fellow east Cobbers sparred over the future of their community Tuesday afternoon in a debate between those for and those against the push to turn the region into a city.
Among those who attended the debate, hosted by the East Cobb Business Association, was Commissioner JoAnn Birrell, who until now has not taken a position on the issue. That changed following the meeting when she told the MDJ she opposed the idea.
“I do not support the city of East Cobb,” Birrell said. “I don’t see why anyone would want to pay more taxes for the services they already receive from the county. It’s another layer of government. The proponents of cityhood never approached me from the beginning. Now that they are encroaching into my district I feel compelled to speak out.”
Representing the competing groups were Mindy Seger of the anti-cityhood East Cobb Alliance and David Birdwell of the Committee for Cityhood in East Cobb.
The issue of cityhood for east Cobb dates at least as far back as 2012, when it was raised by former Cobb County Chairman Bill Byrne. It was resurrected last year when the committee paid for a study that found cityhood to be financially feasible.
A revised map of the proposed city was unveiled at a committee-organized town hall Monday night. Birdwell was not sure of the exact size of the proposed city, but said it could have as many as 115,000 people, almost twice as many as Marietta.
Tuesday afternoon, Birdwell reiterated pro-cityhood points he has made at earlier meetings. Of 10 relatively new cities in the metro area, nine have seen their millage hold steady or decrease since incorporation, he said. He also asserted that east Cobb residents pay the county twice as much in tax dollars as they receive in services and that the new city would be able to slash property taxes while delivering some services more efficiently.
Yet Seger said that adding an additional layer of government would, if anything, lead to higher taxes. She also questioned Birdwell’s assertion that a City of East Cobb Police Department would be fully staffed, saying the county’s struggle to hire new officers is an issue in the state and nationwide.
Cynthia Rozzo, the publisher of the East Cobber magazine, moderated the debate as she had the town hall Monday night, reading audience questions from index cards.
After a series of questions concerning the real estate ties of some committee members and the group’s financial backing — it retained at least four lobbyists in 2019 and paid $36,000 for the feasibility study — Birdwell denied that the group has been opaque or dishonest.
Birdwell said the committee and its representatives have hosted and gone to several meetings and encouraged people to reach out and discuss the issue.
The opposition, on the other hand, has “closed Facebook pages, closed-door meetings,” he said. “When I’m being accused of a lack transparency, I think we need to open the window on the whole thing.”
Seger shot back, saying Birdwell’s group has not made public its meetings with neighborhood homeowner associations nor the identity of its financial backers and leaders (the committee’s website does not list any of its members). She also said the committee has not honored its commitment to host one town hall per month.
Birdwell said he would be “glad to share” the names of the 14 members on the committee. He also said the group was financed by a “large group” of east Cobb residents, but he didn’t say who they were.
After the meeting, Birdwell told an MDJ reporter he would send him the names of the 14 committee members, as well as a copy of the latest map. That never happened as of press time.
Like Birrell, who said the new city would be a lose-lose for east Cobb residents and the rest of the county, other area residents were not convinced that cityhood was necessary.
“I personally don’t see anything wrong with the way east Cobb is right now,” said business association member Belinda Green. “I guess I’m one of those people: If it ain’t broken, don’t fix it.”
Ali Salimi, another member of the ECBA who was raised in the area, said he wanted to see the benefit of cityhood.
“As a child you heard all these positive things about east Cobb. Something like a downtown would give it an identity,” he said.
But currently?
“What is east Cobb?” he asked.
