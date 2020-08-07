Since the Cobb and Marietta school districts announced last month that the academic year would begin remotely due to the pandemic, county private schools offering face-to-face instruction say they’ve seen a surge in applications.
The Rev. Brian Sullivan, head of school at St. Benedict’s Episcopal School in Smyrna, said new student applications tended to dwindle over the summer in the past, but that trend has reversed this year.
“We’re usually winding down as school starts,” Sullivan said, “and we actually geared up after Cobb County made their decision to go virtual.”
St. Benedict’s is offering both remote and face-to-face learning options.
On July 16, the day that Cobb Superintendent Chris Ragsdale announced schools would start the year online only, Sullivan said St. Benedict’s received about a dozen phone calls about admissions. Over the past three weeks, the school has received more than 40 applications.
Despite the increased demand, only a small number of new applicants have enrolled because school officials do not want to increase total enrollment for the 2020-21 school year.
“Our capacity has not changed,” Sullivan said. “We want to stay a small community school and reflect the diversity in our community, but not get big, so we’re not trying to expand.”
Sullivan said the school had to turn down some students and put others on a wait list. To comply with social distancing recommendations and keep current enrollment at about 500 total students ranging from the infant nursery to eighth grade, St. Benedict’s is renting a neighboring property to serve as an additional learning space.
Face-to-face instruction at St. Benedict’s will begin Wednesday, and staff will spend the first few days teaching back-to-school protocols like mask wearing and hand washing.
Other Cobb County private schools offering in-person classes are experiencing an uptick in demand for applications.
On its website, Mt. Bethel Christian Academy said some grade levels are no longer accepting applications. The school directed prospective families to email any questions to their admission office at admission@mtbethelchristian.org.
“Mt. Bethel Christian Academy welcomes inquiries for the 2021-2022 school year,” the school stated online. “However, please note the Admission Office is no longer accepting applications for the 2020-2021 school year for Junior Kindergarten through 8th grade. We are still accepting applications for a limited number of spots in grades 9-12 for the 2020-2021 school year.”
The Walker School in Marietta has also garnered new interest this year, according to Director of Admission Katherine Harrison. Students return for the first day of class on Aug. 17. Primary and lower school students will be on campus five days a week. Middle and upper school students will begin the year on a hybrid plan with both face-to-face and remote live-streamed instruction.
“We have seen a lot of increased interest; however, we are careful about how to safely take care of our returning students and welcome new students while adhering to guidelines provided by the CDC and Cobb & Douglas Public Health,” Harrison said in a statement to the MDJ. “We recognize that our colleagues in the public-school systems have a bigger ship to turn.”
North Cobb Christian School, which is offering face-to-face and virtual learning options, has also received increased interest this summer, according to Head of School Todd Clingman. Students will return for the first day of school next week.
“Specifically, we saw an uptick when we released our comprehensive Welcome Home document, outlining our fall plans, as many families noted that they trusted the thoroughness and the multiple options we set forth to meet the needs of diverse learners,” Clingman said in a statement to the MDJ. “However, when Cobb County and Marietta City Schools announced their decisions, we saw an even greater uptick, which has yet to abate.”
According to Clingman, families who enrolled their students this summer had shown interest in NCCS in the past.
“The majority of our new families, interestingly, have noted that they had been considering NCCS for years — many had already attended open houses or had contacted our admissions department,” Clingman said. “They said that the public schools’ decisions were the final shove they needed to know that North Cobb Christian School was right for their families.”
Marietta City Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera said the immediate availability of in-person classes in private schools may be something that families consider as they decide where to send their students for schooling this fall.
“I have to assume that what’s being offered in a private school, either in the form of face-to-face instruction or potentially different dynamics than what... you get in a public school district, may be a factor,” Rivera said.
