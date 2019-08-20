The Stonehaven School, a private Christian school in Marietta, received the county’s blessing Tuesday to begin building a permanent home on Old Concord Road by August 2020 in time for its first freshman class.
Cobb commissioners unanimously approved Stonehaven’s special land use permit to allow the school to purchase and use 8 acres of land at 1622, 1654 and 1674 Old Concord Road, and 1701 Linda Circle, southwest of Atlanta Road.
Currently located at GracePointe Marietta Baptist Church at 505 Atlanta St. SE, on the east side of Atlanta Street and south of South Marietta Parkway, the school has 144 students enrolled in kindergarten through eighth grade. Due to its 40% growth in enrollment since August 2016 and plans to add an upper school, it will build its own school campus on the approved site.
“This is a significant milestone in our effort to establish a permanent home for our school. We are experiencing significant enrollment growth requiring us to purchase land and build a new school facility,” Gordon Hwang, chairman of Stonehaven’s Board of Trustees, said in a news release Tuesday. “We are so grateful for the efforts of those in the Cobb County zoning department and for the support given by the Cobb County Board of Commissioners.”
With the goal of having its first of three buildings completed by next August, the new location will open with a ninth-grade program before adding one grade each year, becoming a K-12 school by the year 2023-24.
A member of the Association of Classical Christian Schools and accredited by the Southern Association of Independent Schools, Stonehaven was established in 2004 in Smyrna. In 2013, it moved its campus to GracePointe in Marietta.
“This is an exciting time for our school. God is boldly answering our prayers for a permanent home,” Head of School Brett Edwards said in the release. “We are seeing a demand in this area for the unique nature of Stonehaven’s Christ-centered, classical education. We are confident this property on Old Concord Road will be a great location for our school community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.