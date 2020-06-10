U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta, was on the edge of heading to a runoff after voting wrapped up late Tuesday in Georgia’s primary election, capping a day marked by long lines and technical hiccups amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Scott was close to dipping below the 50% vote threshold needed to avoid a runoff in his bid to win a 10th consecutive term representing Georgia’s 13th Congressional District as votes continued trickling in early Wednesday morning.
The primary race to unseat Scott drew three Democratic hopefuls, each of whom attacked the longtime congressman for not holding public meetings with constituents and for residing outside the district.
Should the final count show he did not gain more than 50% of the vote share, Scott would likely face a runoff on Aug. 11 with second-place finisher Keisha Waites, a consultant and former state House lawmaker.
Scott has held the reliably Democratic 13th District seat since his first election in 2002. The district covers parts of several suburban counties south and west of Atlanta including Clayton, Henry, Douglas and Cobb counties.
The longtime congressman’s absence at last month’s Atlanta Press Club primary debate drew sharp criticism from his Democratic challengers who called Scott out of touch with residents in his district and beholden to special interests.
His office did not respond when asked last month why he declined to participate in the primary debate.
Of the nearly $740,000 in contributions Scott raised ahead of the primary, records show roughly $640,000 of it came from political action committees.
Barring the need for a runoff, Scott would head to the Nov. 3 general election with about $240,000 in campaign cash and the advantage of voter history over a Republican challenger, Becky Hites, who won the district’s Republican primary outright on Tuesday.
Hites, a steel industry consultant, has touted her track record as a longtime business owner who has worked with corporate clients and describes herself as a “Trumplican.” She appeared set to win more than 50% of the vote in the Republican primary over Caesar Gonzales, a mechanic and motorcycle racer.
The Democratic primary also drew Michael Owens, a cybersecurity consultant who formerly chaired the Cobb County Democratic Party, and Jannquell Peters, an attorney and former mayor of East Point.
Tuesday’s primary was marked by long lines and wait times at some polling places in the state, particularly in Atlanta and Savannah. Elections officials attributed slow in-person voting to subpar training in the state’s new voting machines and safety measures put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Statewide, more than three-fourths of the roughly 1.2 million early votes ahead of the primary were cast by mail, marking a historic absentee effort as election officials pressed for increased participation in vote-by-mail to help curb the spread of the virus.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger stressed the voting challenges Tuesday that more time will be needed to tally up votes before final election results can be declared.
“Due to the nature of this election, we have said multiple times that election results will take time to receive, validate and post,” Raffensperger said. “Voting in a pandemic has posed a variety of issues for the elections officials as well as the voters. We look forward to sharing full results.”
