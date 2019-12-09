Marietta, Allatoona and Harrison high schools are calling on fans to help them drum up excitement and school pride ahead of championship games this weekend.
Allatoona will play crosstown rival Harrison for the Class AAAAAA state title, while Marietta reached its first final in 52 years and will play Lowndes for the ClassAAAAAAA championship after all three won their respective semifinal games last Friday.
The Buccaneers and Hoyas, Region 6AAAAAA rivals whose campuses are separated by roughly 8 miles, will play for the championship at Georgia State Stadium on Friday. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.
Marietta and Lowndes will play Saturday at the same time and place.
Harrison will be playing for the state title for the first time since losing to Parkview in the 2000 final, while Allatoona will be looking for a second state title after winning its first in 2015.
Marietta, which had not reached the state finals since winning in 1967, ended its long wait with a 42-31 win Friday at Parkview.
Marietta’s athletic director, Craig McKinney, said the school will be leveraging fan support by calling on supporters to post displays of school pride with the hashtag #bluedevilpride. Those who do will have an opportunity to win a signed football, Marietta apparel and car flag.
“We wanted to do some tangible things at the school and we wanted to do some things so that all of our Blue Devil fans could kind of personalize their participation (in) the game week festivities by using social media,” McKinney said.
Fans will have a chance to meet the team Tuesday between 5 and 5:30 p.m. The team will be at its practice field, signing autographs.
The district’s youngest fans will get to see their heroes up close Wednesday, when the team, cheerleaders, band and athletic trainers will be taking a tour of the pre-kindergarten and elementary schools.
Thursday night, Marietta will host a bonfire and free cookout near the high school track. The week’s events will culminate on game day with a send off along Whitlock Avenue between the school and Marietta Square.
“We’re asking everybody in Marietta to come out and basically find a spot along Whitlock Avenue where they can create about a mile and a half-long aisle of fans for our buses to pass through, so our players can see how much the city’s behind them,” McKinney said.
Meanwhile, at Allatoona, the school’s administration asked coach Gary Varner what he would do ahead of the big game.
“He said ‘Nothing, it’s a regular game, we’re going to take care of business,’” recalled Athletic Director Amie Howard. “He doesn’t want a pep rally, he doesn’t want a send off.”
But that doesn’t mean the school won’t be doing anything to support its team.
Buccaneer fans will have a chance Thursday to win a ticket to the game and a ticket on the “spirit bus.”
The school is calling on fans to dress up as the “ultimate fan” and show students what school spirit looks like, Howard said, although the exact time and location are to-be-determined.
Allatoona will likely have two “spirit buses” that will take fans to the game Friday. They will leave from the gym side of the school at 5:30 p.m. and those interested will have to submit permission forms no later than Thursday, Howard said.
On Friday, the Buccaneer players and cheerleaders will be greeting people as they drop off their kids at Bullard, Pickett’s Mill, Lewis and Frey elementary schools from 7:15 to 7:50 a.m.
“We do it every week but we’ve never done it this late in the season,” Howard said.
Harrison’s athletic director did not return calls from the MDJ Monday.
A post on the Twitter account of the school’s library included a picture of students preparing flyers that read “Finish the mission,” which the team has used as a kind of mantra (and social media hashtag) this season.
