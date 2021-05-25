CUMBERLAND — State Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, said he thought the county's governing board had made a mistake approving a condominium development last week opposed by Dobbins Air Reserve Base.
Allen, who chairs the Cobb Legislative Delegation, made the remarks during a Tuesday morning meeting of the delegation, which was hosted by the Cobb Chamber of Commerce. He was referring to the Cobb Board of Commissioners' decision last week to approve a 38-unit condominium complex in Dobbins’ “Accident Potential Zone,” an area extending southeast from the base’s runway where crashes during takeoff and landing are most likely to occur. Dobbins and the chamber say the decision to build within that zone could jeopardize the base.
“It seems like that decision was made just based on that piece of land, and that development,” Allen said. "There are times when that's the right way to look at zoning. But there's also times to look at the broader picture, and this is one of those times."
Allen also stressed any decisions would be made by the commission, which has sole jurisdiction over county zoning matters.
“Can we have conversations? Can the public and the (legislative) delegation apply pressure? Absolutely,” he continued. “But I just don't want people to be confused and think that there is a legislative fix to override the county commission.”
State Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-east Cobb, tries to stay in her lane, she told colleagues at the meeting. But she felt compelled to say something after seeing the commission's vote.
In approving the rezoning, the commissioners also bucked the Cobb County Planning Commission, which had recommended unanimously that they deny the developer’s request.
Because commissioners will often follow the Planning Commission’s recommendation, interested parties — namely Dobbins and the chamber — thought denial of the developer’s request was a shoo-in, John Loud, the chamber’s chairman, said Tuesday. As such, they didn’t aggressively lobby commissioners before the vote.
“We’ve got to have that opportunity to share more of what we didn’t get to,” Loud said. “And that would be the real ask … the decision for them, at the end, may be what it is.”
Loud and Chamber CEO Sharon Mason suggested they organize for commissioners a field trip to Dobbins, to better tell “the Dobbins story,” Loud said.
Lawmakers agreed Tuesday any decision that impacts Dobbins impact the metro Atlanta region.
"I don't think that there's anything wrong with us saying, 'Based on ... information we have, we would like you to review this decision. Review the information,'" said state Rep. Mary Frances Williams, D-Marietta.
State Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, agreed.
"There is definitely something to be said about telling that story ... of the, you know, billion-dollar economic impact of (Dobbins)."
Allen, state Sen. Michael Rhett, D-Marietta, and Anulewicz, each said they had spoken with at least one of the commissioners between last week's vote and Tuesday’s meeting. Loud and Mason met with Cupid Friday, Loud said.
State Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, was leery of having the delegation speak in one voice when asking it to review additional information.
Cobb commissioners have typically sided with developers in land-use matters at the encouragement of the county’s business community, he said.
“It’s interesting that we're going to try to push them back the other way when all we've done is, in the sense of economic development, is push them (toward development),” Wilkerson said. “I would encourage individual letters, but as far as the delegation, I would be very careful about being involved in local politics.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.