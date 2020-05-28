Cobb voters will decide whether to renew a 1% sales tax in November.
If the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax is approved, the Smyrna City Council has earmarked the projected $57.2 million in collections to be spent as follows (Note: dollar figures in the list are preliminary and expected to change):
♦ Citywide ($26,815,569)
Downtown and S. Cobb Drive Improvements: $13,315,569
Aquatics, Gymnastics, and Family Learning Library: $12,000,000
Facility improvements: $1,000,000
Environmental Improvements: $ 500,000
♦ Transportation ($22,125,000)
Resurfacing: $6,000,000
Sidewalks/Trails/Greenways/Beautification: $5,000,000
Cobb Parkway Pedestrian Bridge to The Battery: $4,000,000
Downtown Parking Deck: $4,000,000
Camp Highland - Complete bridge replacement: $1,625,000
Traffic Calming: $1,200,000
Curb and gutter: $300,000
♦ Joint city/county projects ($5,000,000)
East-West Connector roadway safety improvements: $1,000,000 (city); $1,250,000 (county)
Windy Hill Parkway Improvements: $250,000 (city); $1,000,000 (county)
Conversion of sports lighting to LED on all sports fields/courts: $750,000 (city); $750,000 (county)
♦ Parks ($3,800,000)
Park land acquisition: $2,000,000
Splashpad/sprayground: $1,500,000
Restrooms at North Cooper Lake Park: $300,000
♦ Public safety ($2,500,000)
800mhz Radio Replacement: $2,200,000
Small equipment (fire department): $300,000
