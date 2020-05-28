Cobb voters will decide whether to renew a 1% sales tax in November.

If the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax is approved, the Smyrna City Council has earmarked the projected $57.2 million in collections to be spent as follows (Note: dollar figures in the list are preliminary and expected to change):

Citywide ($26,815,569)

Downtown and S. Cobb Drive Improvements: $13,315,569

Aquatics, Gymnastics, and Family Learning Library: $12,000,000

Facility improvements: $1,000,000

Environmental Improvements: $ 500,000

♦ Transportation ($22,125,000)

Resurfacing: $6,000,000

Sidewalks/Trails/Greenways/Beautification: $5,000,000

Cobb Parkway Pedestrian Bridge to The Battery: $4,000,000

Downtown Parking Deck: $4,000,000

Camp Highland - Complete bridge replacement: $1,625,000

Traffic Calming: $1,200,000

Curb and gutter: $300,000

♦ Joint city/county projects ($5,000,000) 

East-West Connector roadway safety improvements: $1,000,000 (city); $1,250,000 (county)

Windy Hill Parkway Improvements: $250,000 (city); $1,000,000 (county)

Conversion of sports lighting to LED on all sports fields/courts: $750,000 (city); $750,000 (county)

♦ Parks ($3,800,000)

Park land acquisition: $2,000,000

Splashpad/sprayground: $1,500,000

Restrooms at North Cooper Lake Park: $300,000

♦ Public safety ($2,500,000)

800mhz Radio Replacement: $2,200,000

Small equipment (fire department): $300,000

