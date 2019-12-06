A Powder Springs woman, who is eight months pregnant, rolled the car she was driving along Hiram Lithia Springs Road Friday morning, police say.
Kayla Chenee Delay, 31, was transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, and for concern for the health of her unborn child, Officer Sydney Melton, spokeswoman for Cobb County Police Department, said Friday.
Melton said Delay was driving a silver 2007 Ford Escape south on Hiram Lithia Springs Road around 8:40 a.m. when she hit a concrete curb at the intersection of a private driveway just south of Brownsville Road.
“The driver corrected the path of travel to the left and then back to the right,” Melton said in a news release. “The vehicle began rotating, left the edge of the roadway, and began to roll. While the Escape was rolling, it struck a sign and an unoccupied parked vehicle in the parking lot of 4640 Hiram Lithia Springs Road.”
Police are still investigating the incident, and ask anyone with information about it to call 770-499-3987.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.