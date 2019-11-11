An Austell man repeatedly punched his pregnant girlfriend in the face and held her at knifepoint while threatening to kill her if she called the police or tried to leave the house, officers say.
Quinton Terrell Washington, 22, is in the Cobb County jail facing four charges including aggravated assault, according to his jail record.
He was apprehended by Cobb sheriff’s deputies around midday on Nov. 7 at a strip mall on Floyd Road in Mableton, about three miles from his house on Stonecrest Drive near the Austell and Anderson Mill roads intersection, records show.
Police said Washington and his pregnant girlfriend were at the house around 3 a.m. on Nov. 7 when he held a knife at her neck while stating “I will kill you if you call the police or try to leave this house.”
“Accused did also punch victim multiple times in the face causing the left side of her head to be discolored and swollen next to the eye,” Washington’s arrest warrant states.
His jail record shows he is subject to four different bond orders, totaling $19,500, on single charges of felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor battery, obstructing police and failing to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.