A 42-year-old Marietta man kicked his pregnant wife in the stomach in front of four young children, police claim, prompting his arrest and detainment in custody at the Cobb County jail.
Miguel Plancarte Duque was driving a Honda at the Villas of South Cobb apartment complex on Old Concord Road in Smyrna, with his pregnant wife and three children aged 1, 2, 4 and 6 inside, when he reversed the vehicle in an “aggressive and hasty manner” as his wife was trying to get out of the vehicle, causing her to fall to the ground, police said.
Duque then kicked his wife in the stomach and she feared she had lost the baby, his arrest warrant states.
“Said victim stated she felt as if something ‘came down,’ causing said victim to become worried that she was going to have a miscarriage,” the warrant states. “Affiant observed a slight abrasion on said victim’s right elbow and ankle. Affiant also observed a red bruise, approximately five inches long, on the right side of said victim’s stomach, consistent with said victim having been kicked.”
Police said the four children — three boys and a girl — were endangered and frightened by Duque’s reckless driving during the incident at the apartment complex, between 8:20 p.m. and 9:09 p.m. on Sept. 7.
“Said accused also did repeatedly apply the brakes hard and in a way that made the child victims in the vehicle afraid,” the arrest warrant states. “The six-year-old child stated that he was afraid and dizzy due to said accused’s erratic driving.”
Jail records show Duque was arrested at the apartment complex around 9 p.m., shortly after the incident, for which he faces three misdemeanor charges of battery against a pregnant woman, reckless conduct and cruelty to children in the third degree.
He is subject to a $10,000 bond as well as a detainer by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, having been born out of the country, records show.
