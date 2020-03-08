Courtney Lancaster Waivol knows the value of life and love. Born premature on April 16, 1990, the 30 year old and her mother recently reflected on the unexpected journey.
Waivol was born to Dawn and Jesse Lancaster at 25.5 weeks at Piedmont Hospital, weighing only 1 pound 15 ounces. “She was very, very tiny. She was all eyeballs and all eyelashes,” said Kennesaw resident Dawn Lancaster.
“All of my five fingers could fit on my dad’s one thumbnail,” Waivol said.
Waivol’s parents did everything they could to help her survive. “We didn’t even hesitate. We said, ‘We want to save her life. We want her to thrive and grow. Her life is the most important thing,’” Lancaster said.
Because Waivol met certain criteria, she received two doses of surfactant that was not FDA approved at the time. “Surfactant helped her lungs develop,” Lancaster said.
Waivol remained in the neo-natal unit for two months until she was moved to intermediate care. “Courtney went home at 4 pounds 10 ounces. We had a lot of trials and tribulations during that three month process at Piedmont Hospital. While her lungs were developing, the PDA valve in heart didn’t close. They had to go in and do heart surgery at 10 days old,” Lancaster said.
Although there were medical challenges to overcome, Waivol had no long term effects. “To this day, Courtney is a miracle because she has no problems. I don’t know how we escaped all that, but we did. It was a tough process, but the rewards have been great since. We’re very proud of her,” Lancaster said.
“It’s just my life. It’s my story. I forget that I have a scar on my back (from heart surgery) until I go somewhere and I’m in a bikini and someone asks, ‘what’s that scar on your back? And I go, ‘Oh, yeah. I had heart surgery,’” Waivol said. “And then their jaws drop and they go in freak out mode.”
Waivol looks at her journey in a positive light. “It’s my normal. I never let it scare me. I never let it hinder me. I went and did everything as everyone else. I just happen to know that I was a little bit different. You know that (you are a miracle.) Growing up, I had a sense of security, a sense of peace. I always had a knowing that I was important, that I was here for a reason. I may not know that reason, but that is OK. I had a good sense of self,” Waivol said.
Courtney graduated summa cum laude from Johnson & Wales University; cum laude from Kennesaw State University in Business & Leadership where she was the program coordinator for the Institute of Culinary Sustainability and Hospitality (now known as the Michael Levin School of Culinary Sustainability and Hospitality); and is currently studying to earn an Integrative Health Practitioner certification to coach others to maintain and improve their health.
“I wish people could realize how much more they are capable of, how powerful their bodies are,” Waivol said. “Being aware. Taking your health into your own domain. I want people to learn to ask why and be your own advocate.”
