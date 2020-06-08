MARIETTA — More than 100 government, business and religious leaders gathered at Marietta Square on Monday evening to pray for peace and recognize the inhumane treatment that led to George Floyd's death at the hands of police in Minneapolis.
The diverse group of men spread out around the Square in a large circle and listened to remarks from retired Rabbi Steven Lebow, of Temple Kol Emeth in east Cobb, and a prayer from Mike Linch, senior pastor at NorthStar Church in Kennesaw, before standing in silence for a planned eight minutes and 46 seconds, as they faced a nearby American flag.
The period of silence represents the amount of time Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck as he lay handcuffed in the street repeating, "I can't breathe."
Lebow began his remarks with appreciation for police, saying, "Blue lives matter," following that statement with, "I'm called to remind us too, that black lives matter." And he compared the persecution of black Americans to that of Jewish Americans.
"I know that some will say that all lives matter, and that it true. But how does that diminish the pain and the suffering that's endemic to the black community?" Lebow said, adding that Jews have also suffered persecution. "Today I stand here to ask, 'How can we not identify with the anguish of black America?'"
Any society that requires a reminder that black lives matter is a sick one with racism at its core, he said, challenging America to stand against racism.
Mazi Mazloom, a Marietta attorney and candidate for Cobb County State Court judge, organized the event he called "100 Men of Unity."
Mazloom said he felt helpless and frustrated as he sat at home watching the protests and outcry that have been taking place around the country in recent weeks.
"I thought of what I could do to help in some small way. And I came up with this idea," Mazloom said, adding that the event was, "for peace" and was "all-inclusive."
He said the circle that the men formed signified unity, and prayer was an integral part of the event, because, "I think prayer brings a certain peace to people."
My goal was to start in this circle, and hopefully this spreads," he said.
