Emily Bagwell of Powder Springs has received a promotion at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Bagwell has been promoted to technical leader of the firearms section of the GBI headquarters' crime lab, the GBI announced Monday.
Bagwell began her career with the GBI in 2015 as a firearms scientist. Scientists in the firearms section support the law enforcement community in both the investigation and trial-preparation stages of criminal cases involving a firearm or other tool. Scientists can determine the type of firearm that a bullet or cartridge case was fired from, whether a bullet or cartridge was or was not fired from a specific firearm, the distance between the muzzle of the firearm to the target at the time the firearm was fired, and many other crucial pieces of evidence for criminal cases.
Bagwell obtained her associate degree in science from Young Harris College in 2010, bachelor of science in biology from Kennesaw State University in 2012, and her master’s degree in forensic science from Stevenson University (Maryland) in 2015.
Bagwell is from Covington, GA and lives in Powder Springs.
