The City of Powder Springs is getting ready to reopen facilities to the general public by deep cleaning and putting safety measures in place.
The City Council recently approved a contract of $15,097 with Bonus Building Care to clean and disinfect the city's 12 facilities. City Manager Pam Conner said the deep cleaning is scheduled to take place at the end of the month.
The city will also install facility improvements in a contract with CSC Design for a $5,600 fee plus completion of the improvements by a selected contractor for up to $35,000. The improvements include Plexiglas or another type of barrier between city employees at some shared work spaces.
City facilities are closed to the public until June 1, though the city is continuing to provide services.
When the city's public buildings are open again, to mitigate risk of exposure to the coronavirus, buildings will be cleaned more frequently and hand sanitizer dispensers will be available, Conner said. Numbers of visitors will be limited to provide for six feet of separation. Some employees will work from home, and those that are working at city facilities will wear face masks in common areas when not in their offices.
