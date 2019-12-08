Fans of Journey and Bruno Mars may want to plan a trip to Powder Springs this summer.
The city’s new $3.7 million downtown park —as of yet without a name — is scheduled to open the weekend of May 15, and the grand opening will coincide with the launch of the city’s first-ever summer concert series.
Last week, the City Council approved contracts and agreements with several production companies for a series of events at the new park, including a proposed list of performers and dates for the concerts.
“The weekend of May 15 to 17 will see the park’s grand opening and the kickoff of the city’s summer concert series,” said Parks Director Jeff Crowder. “Concerts are going to be monthly through September with the exception of June, as the park will be the venue for a Juneteenth event.”
Dunwoody-based RCS Productions will be paid $40,000 to book acts for the series. RCS Productions will also book a performer for a concert to be held May 15, 2021 as part of the contract.
The three-day festival kicking off the park’s opening will be overseen by Blairsville-based Robin Roberts Promotions. In a proposal, the company called for a three-day festival with arts and crafts demonstrations, live music, food trucks and more.
The headliner for that show is to be determined, but performers have been confirmed for the three other concerts in the series.
On July 18, the stage is slotted to host LA-based Uptown Funk, which bills itself as the nation’s first and only Bruno Mars tribute act. On Aug. 15, Atlanta-based Departure: the Journey Tribute Band is scheduled to pay homage to the 80s rock group, and the series is set to conclude on Sept. 12 with Atlanta-based cover band Shaky Jane.
The new park is also set to hold the city’s first Juneteenth celebration. That holiday is a commemoration of the freeing of American slaves celebrated annually on June 19.
Powder Springs-based Three Rounds LLC has proposed an event on Saturday, June 20, featuring choirs, dance teams, musicians and a one-mile unity walk. Powder Springs will cover the cost of personnel providing security, sanitation and marketing services at a cost not to exceed $5,000 as part of a measure approved 4-1 by the council, with Councilwoman Nancy Farmer the sole dissenting vote.
Powder Springs is also set to hold its Independence Day festivities in the new park, with the city set to enter into agreement with Ricketts Rhodes Events relating to event features. The city has budgeted $15,000 and personnel overtime costs unless a budget amendment is approved at a later date.
The company has proposed an extravaganza featuring events at three locations: the new amphitheater, Powder Springs Park and Marietta Street. The program includes a flash mob performance, New Orleans brass band, food trucks, artisans and speeches from dignitaries.
Crowder said the parks department will also look to bring some of its current programming to the new park once it opens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.