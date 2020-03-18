Powder Springs closed all public facilities Wednesday and will operate with "skeleton crews" through the end of March in an effort to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to a news release.
In addition to the closure of city facilities, court cases, city council meetings, zoning hearings and rental bookings at the Ford Center have been canceled through March.
The closures follow the unanimous approval by city council of a suite of policy changes meant to blunt the impact of the virus' spread on city operations.
"Public safety and sanitation services will continue under the unanimously approved measures, though non-essential functions of those departments will be suspended, such as community outreach activities of the police department," the release reads.
The police department said in a Facebook post Wednesday that the changes would "not affect police response or public safety."
People are being encouraged to conduct their business with the city online, and the city's $5 telephone fee for credit card payments by phone will be waived.
For more information, visit cityofpowdersprings.org/806/Information-Regarding-the-Coronavirus.
