The city of Powder Springs announced it will be putting on a four-day “Powder Springs Carnival” at Powder Springs Park during Fourth of July weekend.
Featuring rides, games and concessions, the carnival will run July 1-4. Hours are Thursday and Friday, 5-10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 2-11 p.m.
On the Fourth of July, the city will simultaneously host “Springsfest,” an annual festival with live on-stage performances, face painting, bouncy houses, game trucks, food vendors and beer and wine sales. Springsfest will occur at Thurman Springs Park, right across the railroad tracks from Powder Springs Park.
Admission to the carnival is free, but tickets must be purchased to use rides and games. Tickets are $1 and rides cost 3-5 tickets each. Tickets can be purchased in bulk and wristbands with unlimited rides can be purchased
“The carnival is new to Powder Springs, and I think the citizens will embrace it,” said Henry Lust, the city’s mayor pro tem, in a press release. “People love carnivals – I know my grandchildren love carnivals. And if the weather holds up, I think it will be a success.”
Springsfest will begin at noon on July 4 and end at 9:30 p.m. with fireworks show.
There is a designated carpool/shuttle drop-off location at Seven Springs Musuem, and attendees are encouraged to use rideshare services.
A portion of proceeds for SpringsFest benefits Kiwanis of Greater South Cobb, Powder Springs Youth Foundation and Powder Springs Community Task Force.
