Powder Springs officials will host a virtual event Thursday where they will explain their plans for money collected by a proposed extension of the county’s penny sales tax Cobb residents will vote on Nov. 3.
The Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or SPLOST, will generate an estimated $750 million over six years, according to county projections. A portion of those proceeds will be shared with the county’s six cities, which approved project lists earlier this year.
“New park facilities, improved downtown parking and a trail spanning between Powder Springs and Austell are among the projects the city has identified as priorities under the 2022 SPLOST,” the city noted in a news release. “Also planned with SPLOST funding are resurfaced and safer streets, improved intersections and new traffic signals. The funding would also benefit public safety, paying for mobile and body cameras, replacement vehicles and radio upgrades.”
Powder Springs’ estimated haul from the tax would be $14.3 million. If approved, the tax would take effect Jan 1, 2022, the day after the current SPLOST expires.
The livestream can be viewed at vidtvo.powderspringslive.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.