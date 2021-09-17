Construction will begin soon on the Powder Springs Streetscape, a $10.1 million project to beautify and enhance safety on the north-south thoroughfare from South Marietta Parkway to Sandtown Road. The project aims to make the area more walkable, but motorists may encounter traffic delays over the next 18 months.
The work will begin Monday, Sept. 27.
Drivers could see lane closures, the city said, but a complete road closure is not expected to occur. Construction-related lane closures are only permitted between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., so the afternoon rush should be spared.
The city’s contractor, CMES Construction, will start work at Sandtown Road and work their way north. The first construction will focus on retaining walls, curbing, storm drain upgrades, sidewalks and a new trail.
The city is building an eight-foot-wide trail on the east side of Powder Springs Street. The trail will run along the streetscape area before feeding into the Mountain to River Trail, which runs parallel to Marietta Square.
On the west side of Powder Springs Street, a new, standard sidewalk will be built. Other additions to the area are new traffic signals, pedestrian street lighting, new pedestrian crosswalks at all intersections, landscaped medians, and storm drainage upgrades.
The city believes the project will improve traffic flow, increase safety for drivers and pedestrians and improve walkability. It is being funded with 2016 Special Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) dollars.
“We're not reducing or taking away any lanes, we're not adding any lanes, although there will be some shifting of the current lanes … not dramatically, but we'll shift a little way at a couple places,” city Public Works Director Mark Rice told the MDJ. “But most of it is just mediums, with updated traffic signals for better timing to move traffic through. And then crosswalks at every intersection to help pedestrian movement, especially with the trail.”
People with questions about the project can call 770-794-5629 and expect to receive a response within one business day.
“The City is excited to see this project begin and looks forward to its completion which will bring increased safety and improvements to the traffic flow for both pedestrians and motorists as well as greatly enhancing the beauty of an important corridor in our All America Hall of Fame City,” the city said.
