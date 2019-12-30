Could Powder Springs’ new $3.7 million downtown park be called Powder Puff Park?
Tuesday is the final day for Powder Springs residents to vote on a name for the new park, which is set to open in May.
Residents can click a link on the city website to scroll through a list of names and pick as many names as they like from a list based on resident suggestions.
Many of the names reference the city’s history and its famous mineral springs, including Seven Springs Park, Blackpowder, Gun Powder Springs and Mineral Springs. Other names take a more descriptive approach, such as Green Space Square, Beautiful Sanctuary Park or Village Park at Powder Springs.
Mayor Al Thurman seems to be a popular namesake – the proposed park names include Thurman Park, Thurman Springs Square, Thurman on the Green, Thurman Springs Common and Thurman Centre Square. Another resident suggested Pat Vaughn Park after the city’s previous mayor.
City Manager Pam Conner said over 2,000 votes have been cast. The top five names will be presented to the City Council at its Jan. 15 agenda meeting, and the council members will have the final say.
When complete, the park will connect the downtown with the Silver Comet Trail and include other amenities such as an amphitheater and splash pad.
Conner said the name will be announced between January and March.
To vote, visit www.cityofpowdersprings.org and scroll down to “Help Name Our New Park!”
