Powder Springs City Council recently approved a resolution lining up an estimated $150,000 transit feasibility study for the city, a study officials say aims to improve public transit for residents within the city and the region.
The resolution shows the city's "support and commitment" to pursue a transit study through the Atlanta Regional Commission Funding Assistance Program.
City Manager Pam Conner said members of city staff proposed the transit study based on feedback and Powder Springs' 2017 comprehensive plan, which identified "expansion of regional transit to better serve the community," as a need.
"While the study would focus within the city limits, the city would collaborate with Cobb County and neighboring cities. Of course, there will be significant public engagement, including assessing mobility concerns of households with no vehicles as well as transportation needs of vulnerable populations," she said.
Conner said the project can't begin until an application for funding assistance from the ARC is approved. Application selections are announced in April, and contracting with a consultant on the study plus a one-year study places completion around fall 2021, if the city is approved, she said.
"If we aren’t selected, we will need to regroup with our engineers to determine what recommendation we want to make to council," Conner said.
Over the summer, the city of Smyrna paid $65,020 for its transit study with $300,000 worth of help from the ARC. That study, similar to what is being discussed in Powder Springs, aimed to unveil the city's future transit opportunities.
Smyrna officials said the study, which began in August, would consider what future modes of transit would be possible inside Smyrna's city limits, whether the city would have its own transit system and how the city could tie its transportation system into Cobb's or the greater Atlanta area.
In February 2019, Smyrna also partnered with other cities and community improvement districts located along the top end of Interstate 285 to look at the possibility of a new bus rapid transit line through that corridor. Smyrna paid $16,545 to the city of Brookhaven to help fund that feasibility study.
Mayor Derek Norton said cities around the metro area are conducting the transportation studies and working with local, state and regional authorities to help connect the entire region.
"(The study) will help us keep economic development, growth management, resident preferences and comfort, workforce needs and walkability concerns all stitched together in our continued effort to serve our community now and moving into the future," he said.
Norton said his city's transit study will likely be complete in the spring, and the city has scheduled two open houses for later this month, both from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. A public meeting on March 24 will be held in the reception room at Brawner Hall, 3180 Atlanta Road. A meeting the following night will be held in the magnolia room at the Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle.
For updates on the Smyrna transit plan, visit www.smyrnaconnects.com.
