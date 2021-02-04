Powder Springs Police Chief Tony Bailey will resign Friday to pursue a private-sector opportunity, according to the city.
Maj. Lane Cadwell, who has been with the department 20 years, will replace Bailey Friday as interim chief, the city announced in a news release.
"A little while back, (my wife and I) were given an opportunity that has taken some time to think about," Bailey told the City Council when he announced his departure Monday, according to the release. "I’m not going anywhere — I’m going to be in Powder Springs. I’m invested in what you’re doing."
Mayor Al Thurman said the city had a virtual going away ceremony for Bailey Thursday.
“Everyone shared times that we had with him and so forth,” Thurman said. “He was well thought of, he was professional, and certainly he will be missed. … We’re sorry to see him leave.”
Bailey joined the department in October 2017. He has almost 30 years of law enforcement experience in Acworth, Smyrna, Woodstock and West Point, where he was police chief before being hired by Powder Springs.
Cadwell has worked in several areas of the department including Uniform Patrol, Detectives, SWAT, and Office of Professional Standards, according to the release. His most recent promotion was in 2019 when he was named the department’s operations major.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.