The new downtown park in Powder Springs will feature a name familiar to city residents.
In a City Council meeting Monday, the five members of the council voted unanimously to officially name the park after Powder Springs Mayor Al Thurman. The park, located in the heart of downtown, is now officially Thurman Springs Park.
At the end of Monday’s meeting, Thurman thanked the council and Powder Springs residents for naming the $4.1 million public space in his honor.
“I just want to take the opportunity to thank this council,” Thurman said. “I want to thank all of the citizens of Powder Springs who participated in surveys. I want to thank all of the staff for honoring me by naming the park Thuman Springs Park.”
The mayor, first elected in 2015, said he was overwhelmed by the honor, and he said the park’s name means a lot to him and his family.
“I didn’t really expect it or see it coming, but I do want you all to know how much I appreciate that,” he said.
According to the resolution officially adopted by the council Monday, the downtown Powder Springs park features a splash pad, amphitheater and a trailhead connecting to the Silver Comet Trail as well as the Lucille and Wild Horse Trails.
In the resolution, the Powder Springs council said it is "most appropriate to formally name this parcel of land, and given the leadership and vision of Mayor Thurman to complete the downtown park for the benefit and enjoyment of residents and visitors to the City, considers it most appropriate to name the park Thurman Springs Park.”
The public has had access to the park since its soft opening Sept. 23. Jeff Crowder, the director of the Powder Springs parks and recreation department, said the park will host many community gatherings.
“We’re ready to start filling this park up with activities,” Crowder said. “We’ve had one little setback. It’s called COVID-19, but I can assure you this park will be a lot longer than COVID-19.”
During the soft opening last month, Thurman said the downtown park has been in the works for several years.
“This park, our newest and grandest public amenity, will be a source of inspiration, energy, driving more downtown development, creating a destination in the heart of our historic downtown,” Thurman said. “This has been on the drawing board for over three decades.”
Crowder said the city will host a grand opening event next May. After the grand opening, the park will host holiday events on Juneteenth and the Fourth of July. Other activities, such as concerts, exercise classes and trivia nights, will also be in the park next summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.