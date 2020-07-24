A Powder Springs Police Department officer was one of two people injured in a crash Thursday morning, police said.
The officer's patrol car collided with a Jeep at the intersection of Forest Hill Road and Powder Springs Roads, Maj. Lane Cadwell said. Both drivers were taken to a hospital for their injuries.
Cobb police are investigating the incident, though the department indicated it was caused by the Jeep driver running a red light.
The crash follows another vehicle collision involving a Powder Springs police officer last week, which is also being investigated by Cobb police.
Powder Springs police posted photos of vehicles from the crashes to its Facebook page, announcing it will crack down on unsafe driving as part of its participation in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Operation Southern Shield.
"We will be targeting - Speeding, Reckless Driving, Distracted Driving, Traffic Control Device Violations, and DUIs just to name a few," the department said.
