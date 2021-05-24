If you’ve yet to receive your COVID-19 vaccine, the city of Powder Springs is offering an incentive —chocolatey fresh Thin Mints, coconut-coated Samoas, or another Girl Scout cookie of your choice.
Tuesday and Wednesday, the city is hosting vaccine drives at the Ford Center, 4181 Atlanta Street in Powder Springs. After getting their shot, vaccine recipients will be offered a box of Girl Scout Cookies of their choosing, while supplies last.
“In an effort to support local Girl Scout Troops, whose opportunities to sell cookies during the COVID-19 pandemic have been limited, the City of Powder Springs purchased multiple cases of cookies to use as an incentive to those who have yet to be vaccinated,” the city announced in a press release.
The city has bought Thin Mints, Samoas, Do-si-dos, Tagalongs and Trefoils.
The Moderna vaccine is being administered Tuesday from 4-7 p.m., with second shots scheduled for June 22. To register, visit https://cdph.jotform.com/211293893384969.
Wednesday’s vaccine drive, from 8 a.m-2 p.m., will offer the Pfizer vaccine, with second shots scheduled for June 16. To register, visit cobbvax.coreresponse.org (English), or cobbvaxesp.coreresponse.org (Spanish). Walk-ups will also be accepted Wednesday.
Governments and companies across the U.S. have offered vaccine incentives. Ohio vaccine recipients can enter a lottery to win $1 million dollars. Krispy Kreme has given out free doughnuts, a hospital company in Alaska has given away plane tickets, and Washington marijuana dispensaries have offered “joints for jabs,” according to the Associated Press.
