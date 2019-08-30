A Powder Springs native and Navy fire controlman was recently awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for commendable performance of routine duties or exceptional achievements, according to a news release from the U.S. Navy.
Fire Controlman Aegis 1st Class Shane Freeman, a 2011 graduate of Hiram High School, received the award last week at the AEGIS Training and Readiness Center in Dahlgren, Virginia.
Freeman has been an instructor and course supervisor at the AEGIS Training and Readiness Center since December 2018.
“I feel, as an instructor, I am not only shaping the present sailor but the future of the fleet as well," Freeman said. "I am honored to receive this award and it is a privilege to teach the future of the Navy."
Freeman, who has been in the Navy for eight years and has a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, will soon be a student at the Officer Training Command in Newport, Rhode Island, according to the Navy's release.
“I really enjoyed teaching junior sailors the knowledge and skills required to maintain and employ AEGIS combat system tactics to provide fleet safety,” he said. “I also loved motivating and mentoring my students.”
