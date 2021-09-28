The Powder Springs Police Department will present its annual National Night Out event at Thurman Springs Park on Oct. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Held annually, the city event typically draws an estimated 300 to 400 attendees.
The 2020 offering was held virtually and streamed live on social media. This year’s event marks a return to the typical in-person offering with participants encouraged to adhere to social distancing and face covering protocols.
Free hot dogs, chips and drinks will be available. The event will also feature public safety demonstrations from Powder Springs Police and other agencies in and around Cobb County, a bouncy house for children and music.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.
Powder Springs is among the thousands of communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide that hold National Night Out events, with the city holding its event each year on the first Tuesday in October. Other communities reserve the first Tuesday in August for their celebrations.
