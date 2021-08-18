Lane Cadwell, a 20 year-plus veteran of the Powder Springs Police Department, was named the department’s new chief this week.
Serving as interim chief for the past six months after the retirement of Chief Tony Bailey, Cadwell’s appointment was approved Monday in a 5-0 vote by the City Council.
Cadwell first joined the department in 1999 working as a part-time dispatcher, according to city spokesperson Jon Gargis. He completed his police academy training in 2001 and was brought on as a part-time officer before becoming a full-time officer in 2005.
“Cadwell has worked in several areas of the Police Department including Uniform Patrol, Detectives, SWAT, and Office of Professional Standards,” Gargis said. “Before becoming interim chief, his most recent promotion was in 2019 when he was named the department’s operations major."
